Akon Sets To Host 2023 AFCON Draw

Global Senegalese-American singer, AKON has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

New Telegraph reports that the ceremony is scheduled to take place at the brand-new Parc Des Expositions, Abidjan on Thursday.

The 34th edition of AFCON event will be hosted by Akon alongside former Cote d’Ivoire captain, Yaya Toure from January 13 to February 11.

READ ALSO:

The duo are expected to add more glamour to the eagerly anticipated occasion, as the 24 qualified nations discover their group-stage opponents.

The draw will be broadcast in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to the event on CAF’s Official YouTube channel, as well as across CAF’s Global TV partners.