Akoko Northwest Lawmakers Reaffirm Loyalty To Tunji-Ojo, Denounce Fake News

The Akoko Northwest Local Government Legislative Council has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that stakeholders and councillors from the area had disowned the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In a statement jointly signed by the Leader of the Council, Rt. Hon Yakubu Jimoh Jamiu, and the Council’s Spokesperson, Hon Kolade Joseph, the lawmakers described the report as “fake news” and a “total misrepresentation” of the resolutions reached at the Akoko Northwest Stakeholders’ Meeting held on September 21, 2025, at the Local Government Hall, Okeagbe Akoko.

According to the Council, the meeting primarily focused on the peace and progress of Ondo State, strengthening unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC), and strategising ahead of the 2027 general elections to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers said there was no time during the meeting when Tunji-Ojo, whom they described as an “amiable leader and performing minister,” was disowned. Instead, they reaffirmed their “unalloyed loyalty” to his leadership while also maintaining their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

They further alleged that those behind the false report were bent on creating political tension by attempting to paint a picture of rivalry between Aiyedatiwa and Tunji-Ojo.

“We can assure the general public that nobody disowned our amiable leader and performing Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo—nobody can dare do so,” the statement read in part.