Akoko League Of Professionals Condemns Invasion Of Ondo AG’s Office

In a strong display of solidarity, the Akoko League of Professionals in Diaspora has condemned the recent invasion of the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, by a group of unidentified individuals.

These individuals, who claimed to be the organizers of an alleged Akoko Youth Summit, disrupted the office of the Attorney General in what has been described as an unwarranted and troubling act.

Reports indicate that this incident marks the second time this group has aggressively approached Dr. Ajulo’s office, disregarding his reasonable request for them to verify their identities. Despite their claims of legitimacy, they failed to provide credible proof on both occasions, raising serious concerns about their motives.

“The unruly and disruptive behavior displayed by these individuals is becoming a concerning pattern among certain disgruntled factions that claim to represent the interests of Akoko extraction in Ondo State,” stated Prince Oluwatobi Omodu, Secretary General of the Akoko League of Professionals in Diaspora.

“It is particularly alarming that these individuals have aligned themselves with a serving Minister from Ondo State and another member of the House of Representatives from Akoko land, suggesting a coordinated effort to instigate political instability.”

Prince Omodu emphasized that the League is aware of the orchestrated efforts aimed at undermining the political climate in Ondo State, especially with the 2027 elections approaching.

“We are determined to bring these actions to the attention of President Bola Tinubu, as we believe it is crucial for the integrity of his reputation among our people,” he added.

Highlighting the contributions of Dr. Ajulo, Omodu noted, “Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, has an established track record of unparalleled commitment to programs and initiatives that have significantly improved the lives and communities across Akoko land.

“His contributions predate his appointment as the Honorable Commissioner for Justice by His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.”

The League expressed regret that unverified individuals have attempted to tarnish the reputation of the Honorable Attorney General through baseless social media attacks and unscrupulous conduct.

“As stakeholders in Akoko and Ondo State at large, we will not stand by and allow any further attempts to gaslight our son, the Honorable Attorney General, through coordinated acts of political mischief,” Omodu asserted.

In a stern warning, the Akoko League of Professionals in Diaspora declared that any further acts of intimidation, disruption, or invasion of the Attorney General’s office would be met with a legitimate response.

“Ondo State will not be a breeding ground for lawlessness. We advise the sponsors of this group of unscrupulous elements to call them to order without further delay,” concluded Omodu.

This statement from the League serves as a clarion call for unity and stability in Ondo State, urging all parties to respect the rule of law and the dignity of public office.

