Akoko Leaders Protest Alleged Marginalisation In LCDA’s Creation

The leaders of the four Local Governments from the Akoko region of Ondo State on Thursday protested the creation of only five Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) by the State government from their region.

The leaders under the auspices of Akoko Consultative Forum (ACF) stormed the press centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to register their protest over the creation of only five LCDAS from the four council areas of the existing four local government areas.

Led by the octogenarian leader of ACF, Pa Lawrence Ibukun Rogbitan, the protesters were armed with placards with inscriptions including

“Akoko must have 16 LCDA”, “Mr Governor, Acting Governor, be fair”

“Don’t sign 33 LCDA bill into law” “No to injustice” and “Akoko say no to 33 demand 42”.

They asked the government to address the marginalisation of the people from Akoko, who they said are in the majority in the Ondo North senatorial district.

Pa Rogbitan said “When Ondo State was created out of the then Western Region, Akoko was the second largest ethnic group after Ekiti, having two Local Government Councils out of 18 Local Governments for both Akoko and Ekiti, namely Akoko South and Akoko North.

“When Ekiti State was created out of old Ondo State, Akoko became the largest single ethnic group in Ondo State, having four Local Government Areas out of eighteen.

“Other ethnic groups making up the present Ondo State are, the Owos, two Local Government Areas, the Akures, two Local Government Areas, the Ondos two Local Government Areas, the Ileluji/Odigbos, two Local Government Areas, the Ikales, two Local Government Areas, the Ilaje/Ijaw, two Local Government Areas and the Idanre/Ijares, two Local Government Areas.”

Pa Rogbitan said Akokos with 49 political wards and a population of 701,785 were given only five LCDAS while Owo and Ose with a 366,401 population and 23 political wards have eight LCDAS.

The protesters demanded the creation of an additional four LCDAS for Akoko Northeast, and Northwest local governments five LCDAS for Akoko Southwest and three for Akoko Southeast council areas.

Aside from the marginalisation in LCDAS, the protesters said the State government neglected our roads in Akokoland, and unfairness in the upgraded Obaship position in the State in recent times amongst others.

The protesters demanded the upgrading of deserving monarchs in Akoko to Grade A as it was done in other zones and requested the State government to complete the Ikare -Ajowa, and interface on Akungba- Oka – Isua – Ibilo and Owo-Ikare roads.

They urged the indigenes of the area to remain calm saying justice would be served in the marginalisation of the people from the region and would ensure that the oppression of the citizens is resisted.