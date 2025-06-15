Akoko-Edo Youths Urge Senator Oshiomhole To Extend Infrastructure To LGA

Share

Concerned youths from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area have appealed to Senator Adams Oshiomhole to extend infrastructural development to their communities, similar to what has been witnessed in the Etsako axis of Edo North Senatorial District.

The appeal was made in a statement signed by Arc. Paul Lawani on behalf of the youths, and made available to journalists on Sunday.

The group commended Senator Oshiomhole for his vocal representation at the National Assembly but called for more physical impact within Akoko-Edo.

“We appreciate your outspoken contributions on national issues such as the inefficiencies of electricity distribution companies, insecurity, and unemployment. You have spoken the minds of ordinary Nigerians,” the statement read.

The youths acknowledged Oshiomhole’s legacy as a former governor who brought significant development to Etsako, particularly in his home local government, and urged him to replicate similar initiatives in Akoko-Edo.

“You won our hearts many years ago as an executive governor of Edo State, especially for the quality development delivered to Edo North—Etsako in particular. If the Etsako people would release you to us, we would gladly trade 20 of our own politicians for you,” the statement quipped.

The group emphasized that the needs of Akoko-Edo are enormous, and while Senator Oshiomhole’s vocal advocacy is commendable, tangible developmental projects are urgently needed in the area.

“Your Excellency, beyond being a strong voice on national issues, your physical presence through infrastructure and development projects will do us a lot of good,” the statement continued.

They also called on the senator, as leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region, to encourage party members representing Akoko-Edo at various levels to step up their efforts and focus more on addressing the LGA’s developmental challenges.

“Your influence in Akoko-Edo politics cannot be overstated. We hope you will help guide the emergence of leaders at both state and federal levels who will prioritize the development of our people,” the statement added.

The youths expressed optimism that with two years remaining in the current Senate term, there is still ample time for Senator Oshiomhole to make a lasting infrastructural impact on Akoko-Edo.

“As the father of Edo North, we ask that Akoko-Edo be made to feel your physical presence, just as Etsako currently does,” the statement concluded.

Share