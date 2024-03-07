Akoko-Edo Forum Condemns Attacks on Police, Other Security Agencies in LGA

The Akoko-Edo Develop- ment Association (aka Akoko-Edo Forum) has expressed dismay at the recent spate of attacks on security personnel deployed to Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, particularly the police, by some members of the communities. A first attack was reported in Ojirami, followed by irate Ojah community youths.

The restless youths were reported to have attacked a combined team of policemen and soldiers dispatched to their communities to maintain peace a few weeks ago following internal disagreements in the community. Sadly, a police officer lost his life in one of such attacks in Ojah.

As the authorities were still investigating this ugly situation, only a few days ago, Ikpeshi youths burnt a police patrol vehicle and savagely lynched two police officers whose vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a child and an Okada rider. “We strongly condemn these attacks and any form of attack on the police or any of our security personnel, because these are strange developments in Akoko-Edo.

While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we urge the gov- ernment to take decisive and stern action against the perpetrators of these acts of lawlessness. The culprits, whoever they are, should be fished out and brought to justice, because Akoko-Edo has no place for lawlessness.