Akoabio, Barau, Lawan, Adeola Greet Christians At Easter

…Urge faithful to emulate Christ in love, sacrifice

As the world celebrates Easter, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Christians to imbibe Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice during and even after the celebration of His death and resurrection.

Akpabio, who stated this on Saturday in his Easter message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated all Christians at home and in the diaspora for successfully completing the 40 days Lent and witnessing yet, another Easter celebration.

He said “Just as Jesus Christ in His humility and love offered Himself for the redemption of mankind, I admonish us all to emulate Him and make sacrifices for one another. Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love and as His followers, we are expected to radiate love in every aspect of our life, especially in this season of Easter.

“Let us, therefore, show love to one another, our neighbours, our leaders and our dear country. If we do not show love to our leaders and country, no one will do that for us. As we celebrate, let us not forget to pray too. Let’s continue praying for the betterment of our nation and our leaders and God listening to us, Nigeria will be great again.”

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has rejoiced with Christians in the country.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayer that culminated in the Easter celebration.

He enjoined Christians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ and the lessons of Easter which emphasise peace, love, perseverance and forgiveness.

He called on all Nigerians to reflect on the state of the nation and rededicate themselves in prayers and sacrifice even as he said the country’s challenges were surmountable if the people unite, love one another and pray for the country and its leadership to move the nation forward.

“I congratulate the entire Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. I equally congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters on the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayers,” he said.

Also, a former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, admonished Nigerians to keep faith and remain resilient in the face of challenges, noting that same is a sure way to rise above adversity.

Lawan, in a message to mark the Easter Day celebration, said Easter presents Nigerians with yet another opportunity to work together in the spirit of renewal towards a better future for all, urging Christians to remember the less fortunate by extending a helping hand to those in need.

The former Senate President enjoins Nigerians to pray for peace and security in our nation, and for the safety and protection of all Nigerians.

The message reads, “As we celebrate Easter, we are reminded of the hope and renewal that this special season brings to us all. It is a time to come together with loved ones, reflect on our blessings, and look forward to a brighter future.

‘In the midst of the challenges facing our nation, we must remember that with faith, resilience, and unity, we can overcome any adversity. Let us use this Easter as a time to come together as a nation, to support one another, and to work towards a better future for all Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend a helping hand to those in need. Let us also pray for peace and security in our nation, and for the safety and protection of all Nigerians. May this Easter bring us all renewed hope, strength, and blessings. Happy Easter to all Nigerians, and may God bless us all.”

Moreover, Senator Solomon Adeola, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations has called on all Nigerians to pray for peace and security as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to lay the foundation for a renewed hope of prosperity.

In his 2024 Easter Message to the people, the Senator appealed to all to practice the Christian virtues of sacrifice, patience, love and abiding faith for a better tomorrow as exemplified in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ stressing that it is not possible to develop any society where the Christian virtues of love, sacrifices for one another, patience and hope for a better future are lacking.

The Federal Government had declared Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024, as public holidays for the celebration of Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.