AKO8 Delivered Thrilling Night Of Fights With Action-Packed Bouts

The AKO8 event treated fans to a memorable night of high-octane Mixed Martial Arts action, with each bout delivering intense moments, surprises, and powerful performances.

Gasmire Diatta faced off against Faout Youssef in a thrilling featherweight clash. Diatta showcased superior technique and stamina, edging out Youssef in a closely contested bout that had fans on their feet.

In the light heavyweight division, Xavier Adams Boa took on Venatius Chidubem Iyinagolu. Boa’s precision striking and defensive skills earned him a hard-fought victory over Iyinagolu.

Osigwe Chidinma Jane and Marie Estelle Mengue faced off in the women’s bantamweight Fight. Jane displayed relentless pressure and smart counterattacks to overcome Mengue in a battle that went the distance.

Chad Hanekom dominated. Memon Abdoulaye Kone in the Middleweight while Mandar Sanaa defeated Obanla Joy Ebanda also in the Women’s Bantamweight category among others.

AKO8 was proudly sponsored by the Bank of Industry, Fearless, and Ace Global, reinforcing its status as Africa’s premier MMA championship.

