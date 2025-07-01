AKK Gas Pipeline: NNPC Announces Successful Crossing Of R’Niger

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a major milestone in the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project with the successful crossing of the River Niger—significantly advancing the completion target set for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, made the announcement on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at the 24th edition of the NOG Energy Week (NOG) in Abuja.

Ojulari attributed the progress to effective contract reengineering and robust industry collaboration. “We are proud to announce the successful horizontal directional drilling and crossing of the River Niger on the AKK Gas Pipeline project. This marks a major engineering milestone and brings us closer to completing the project by Q4 2025,” he stated.

The GCEO also revealed that, for the first time in years, Nigeria recorded 100% availability of its major crude oil pipelines throughout the month of June 2025. He credited this development to enhanced security interventions across the sector, led by NNPC Ltd.

“This improved availability has significantly boosted crude oil production, and it is a testament to the collaborative security strategies adopted across the industry,” Ojulari added.

Highlighting the financial reforms within the company, he noted that NNPC Ltd has continued to meet its cash-call obligations to Joint Venture operations, a move that has restored investor confidence and positioned the company to attract further investments into the oil and gas sector.

He emphasized that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has empowered NNPC Ltd to take a leadership role in project financing and industry development. According to him, the company is now structurally and financially positioned to drive key initiatives across the sector.

Looking ahead to NOG 2025, Ojulari expressed the desire for the conference to evolve beyond a talk shop into a results-driven platform where concrete investment deals are closed and outstanding performances across the industry are recognized and celebrated.