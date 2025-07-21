Akiyode-Afolabi: Women’s Reserved Seat Bill’ll Boost Women’s Participation in Politics

Dr. Abiola AkiyodeAfolabi is the founding Director of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), a nongovernmental organisation which main objective is to promote women’s rights, human rights, governance and the rule of law. In this interview, she speaks on the ongoing public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Women’s Reserved Seat bill and sundry issues

Do you think the Women’s Reserved Seat bill is the best solution to address the underrepresentation of women in politics and elected offices?

Women’s Reserved Seat bill is not the best solution to address the low representation of women in Nigerian politics. The best solution is the quota system, which has proven effective in many countries and is often enshrined in their constitutions. However, Nigeria’s approach to this issue has been quite minimalistic, making only a small impact on increasing the number of women in politics.

While it might not be the ideal solution, it is the only option available at this time. The quota system is widely used to improve representation for marginalised groups. I can’t claim it’s the perfect solution, but it has the potential to create more opportunities for women. There are examples of countries where implementing quotas has led to increased representation of women in politics.

Do you believe that this bill will strengthen the quality and legitimacy of Nigeria’s democracy?

Women’s representation is still quite low, currently at only 4.6 per cent. By the time we have about 36 per cent or 37 per cent seats in the Senate, the number of female senators would rise to at least 37, increasing the overall percentage of women in the Senate to around 15 or 20 per cent. Although the House of Representatives may see only a modest increase in women, it still may be higher than the current figures. In 15 State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, there are places with absolutely no female representatives. For instance, the last time a woman served in Bauchi’s House of Assembly was about two or three elections ago, around 2011, and there was only one woman at that time.

This pattern of minimal female representation is evident in several states, including Osun and Oyo. For example, Osun State has not produced a single woman in its last three elections. In the light of this, even having two women in the House of Assembly would be an improvement for states that currently have none, which reflects the dire situation in Nigeria overall.

Why do you think women remain underrepresented in Nigerian politics despite their rich historical contributions and advocacy?

Well, there are a lot of issues, and Akiyode-Afolabi: Women’s Reserved Seat bill’ll boost women’s participation in politics I start from the government side. I think that there is no political will to make the representation of women a priority. Nigeria signed the gender policy, which actually speaks to parity when it comes to appointments and political participation.

Beyond that, Nigeria is also a party to all the international instruments, from the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women to the Protocol on Women’s Rights in Africa. So, one would have expected that with such commitments here and there, you know, the government would see the need for the increase in women’s representation.

Where you see a visible increase like this is also the leadership and the leading political parties that often show commitment towards this regard. So, political will is not there. Secondly, in some of the countries where you see such an increase, the constitutional review or reform also plays a role.

In 1995, the Ugandan Constitution, you know, made it clear that there was a need for an increase in representation of women, and they inserted 30 per cent affirmative action, including not only for women, but also for people with disabilities. And today, you know, they have this. It’s supposed to operate for 20 years, and that’s also the other thing people don’t know about the quota system: it is to address historical injustices, so it’s often temporary, and that’s why they call it a temporary measure.

So, in the Ugandan constitution, 20 years was the maximum, and after 20 years, they are expected to go back and review it a lot and then see whether parity has been achieved. Likewise, in the Rwandan Constitution, which came after. In South Africa, what they did was to have a holistic perspective on gender parity in their constitution and that has helped them. They have the Gender Commission, they have equality well laid out in their constitution to the extent that it becomes compulsory that once political parties are nominating, there must be women’s representation.

In Kenya, they had come up with a two-thirds rule, which was a little bit different from where others were coming from, to ensure that in their senate, they have at least two-thirds of women in elected positions.

So, if you look at all that and the wave of constitutional reforms that took place between the 1990s, and you see that most of those constitutions actually had representation of women as one of the clauses, and that’s why I said political will is important. We have seen several things in the constitution that the political leaders in this country had pushed for, and they have done it successfully. So, if they’re actually interested in addressing this, they will take leadership and ensure that it happens.

There are other issues that affect women’s representation. There is a lot of money in Nigerian politics, there is a lot of corruption, there are issues of godfatherism, and I think even when women are nominated, they will be substituted by another person. So, these are some of the issues that have been affecting women’s political participation in Nigeria.

Some public communicators have pointed out that while women attend political gatherings, they do not often engage in the work and networking necessary for election, unlike men. Do you share this view?

I don’t think so. Women attend public gatherings, and we are also aware that even the night gatherings, women do attend all that too. But there is more to this, politics is framed with money, influence and what have you, and unfortunately, women don’t have the kind of influence. The godfathers are the ones making the decision. Now, there are a lot of cultural issues that affect women’s ability to effectively participate in politics.

There are assumptions of what women can do and what they cannot do, and that permeates the terrain of politics. So, those cultural assumptions and other assumptions also do not help in terms of the perception of women. So there are issues, and that affects women even in political parties.

So, political parties have not become places where women can exercise their abilities to the fullest because of the inhibitions within the political parties. There are a lot of stories of women who have attempted everything they are supposed to do, but when they get into politics, the biases then come. Women are being called prostitutes, when they attend parties where you talk in a manner that makes them feel intimidated. They say that you talk too much. Women are parrots. Women cannot keep secrets.

So, there are a lot of biases like that which came as a result of the stereotypes that people grew up with, which determine and define women’s participation within political parties. So, I would disagree that all women who are successful in politics and have been able to become elected leaders had to play along.

You see some of them playing along like men to be able to achieve the position that they are able to achieve. There’s a major challenge even within the political terrain, even when a woman gets there through the political parties or through politics, it is not sustainable. So, the retention of women in politics is very low, and you can go back and look at it. There are some men who have been in this conversation for quite a long time, and they’re still there. But you ask yourself how many women have been able to sustain themselves? Very few.

So, if we look at all that we know, there are more issues to it. So it’s beyond your capacity as an individual. It’s beyond your capacity. It is even beyond money at times. When a woman is rich, you know the rich woman’s money has not been able to buy Nigerian politics, but the rich man’s money would probably buy double.

If passed, this bill could create 74 additional seats in the National Assembly and over 160 in the State Assemblies. How would this reshape the political landscape?

Yes, it will. At least we will have representation. It won’t be nil or zero, as we have seen in some other places. The proposal will add about 116 members to the Senate and 74 to the House of Assemblies. However, more women will also be competing for the same seats. This is a special seat for women, but women who can compete against men can also run for other positions. So, while there will be some change, it may not be very significant. The percentage of representation will not reach the levels expected at the international level.

Critics argue that the additional seat will increase the cost of governance. How do you respond to concerns about bloated legislatures and fiscal burdens?

Regarding concerns about the fiscal burden of additional legislators, we have evaluated this, and it won’t significantly increase costs. The impact on the fiscal budget will be quite small, less than two per cent of the total national assembly budget. The real question is, what is the cost to the country of not allowing adequate representation of women? We should consider this angle. The government is already losing because it is not ensuring that women participate fully in politics. The cost of inadequate women’s representation cannot easily be quantified and is likely more significant than perceived.

Do you believe political parties are ready to embrace this change, or will they resist it?

We are currently negotiating with them and engaging as a movement to help them understand that this change is necessary for societal improvement. As seen in other countries, we’re not asking for a quota of 35 per cent or more. Instead, we are proposing a minimalist approach, which we have been pushed to after years of appealing for a more favourable quota system that has not been accepted.

Given this minimalist request, we believe there is a possibility of gaining support. We have women in constituencies actively engaging with political parties and senators, lobbying for this change. We hope political parties will look at other countries, such as Rwanda and Kenya, where increased female representation has positively impacted their GDP. This provides clear evidence that change can lead to development.

How can this bill be enforced at the party level?

Can it be done through internal quotas, primary or appointments? The bill will be constitutional, meaning it won’t be at the political parties’ discretion. Political parties will need to nominate candidates to meet the required quota. This is advantageous because the constitution is supreme. For example, in Kenya, when the two-thirds rule was introduced and parties failed to meet the quota, women took the issue to court and successfully challenged the quota. This will create a constitutional requirement for political parties to adhere to the quota for elections.