Akiolu Urges Mandatory Health Insurance Certificate For Accessing Public Services

Share

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Osuolale I, has called on all tiers of government to make the possession of a health insurance certificate a mandatory requirement for accessing public services in Nigeria.

The monarch made the call during a courtesy visit to his palace by the newly appointed Chief Medical Director and CEO of General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Dr. Sola Pitan, who led the hospital’s management team.

Describing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as a “highly successful initiative,” Oba Akiolu emphasized the need for compulsory enrollment nationwide. He proposed that a health insurance certificate be required for services such as student registration, birth certificate issuance, driver’s license applications, and access to civil service benefits—similar to the way tax clearance is enforced.

“The government has declared the health insurance scheme universal. It is only proper that enrollment is made compulsory and enforced. Let people present their health insurance certificates across all sectors—from education to civil service,” the monarch said.

Oba Akiolu stressed the importance of accessible healthcare and urged citizens to support government initiatives and contribute to national development. He also charged hospital workers to show greater compassion and professionalism in their dealings with patients.

“Some hospital staff are rude. They must remember that patients come to them in need of healing. I have appealed to the government to improve the welfare of medical personnel, but staff must also show empathy,” he said.

The monarch praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and foresight, citing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project as a long-envisioned initiative finally coming to life under his administration.

“If there’s anyone whom God has gifted with foresight and the ability to appoint capable people, it is President Tinubu,” he noted.

Oba Akiolu also commended the work of regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC and the NDLEA, urging Nigerian youths to avoid drug abuse and lead responsible lives. He warned impersonators misusing his name for fraudulent purposes, stating that anyone caught would face legal consequences.

Looking ahead, the monarch said he plans to host a public lecture on governance and community development after the forthcoming local government elections.

“This country doesn’t suffer from a lack of laws—it suffers from weak enforcement and absence of sanctions,” he stated.

In his remarks, Dr. Sola Pitan, the newly appointed CEO of General Hospital, Odan, outlined his vision to transform the 100-year-old facility into a specialist teaching hospital capable of delivering world-class healthcare.

“General Hospital, Odan, has served Lagosians for over a century. Now, we aim to move from basic care to specialized services. We’re already training resident doctors and plan to expand sub-specialties to reduce over-reliance on LASUTH and LUTH,” Dr. Pitan said.

Emphasizing the need for greater community engagement and health education, Dr. Pitan, who has a public health background and hails from Lagos Island, pledged to work closely with traditional leaders and local communities to organize health outreaches in collaboration with the palace.

“Hospitals must not operate in a vacuum. We must bridge the gap between orthodox medicine and socio-cultural beliefs. Preventive healthcare is cheaper and more effective in the long run,” he said.

The proposed outreaches will include free health screenings, public education on non-communicable diseases, and early medical interventions.

“Men will know their PSA levels. Women will be educated on maternal health. We will guide at-risk individuals to seek early treatment,” he added.

Dr. Pitan concluded by urging the media to support public enlightenment efforts, aligning with Oba Akiolu’s call for responsible governance and collaborative nation-building.

Share