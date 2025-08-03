Akiolu Seeks Improved Welfare, Logistics For Security Agencies

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, has urged the Federal Government to enhance logistics and welfare support for security and regulatory agencies, particularly in the fight against crime, drug trafficking, and the circulation of substandard drugs.

The monarch made the appeal while receiving the leadership of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), led by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Elizabeth Egbetokun, at his Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos.

Describing security as a collective responsibility, Oba Akiolu emphasized the need for grassroots intelligence gathering through community policing.

“The task of securing our society is collective. All Nigerians must embrace the ‘see something, say something’ approach,” he said.

Commending POWA for the successful hosting of its recent three-day national conference in Lagos, the Oba encouraged members to continue supporting their families and communities.

He also urged officers’ wives to promote financial discipline in their homes in preparation for life after service.

“Help your husbands and families save for the rainy days,” he advised.

Oba Akiolu further charged the women to instill moral values and godly principles in their children, especially in the absence of their spouses due to official duties.

Turning to national development, he called on all Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

In her remarks, POWA President Dr. Elizabeth Egbetokun thanked the Oba for his unwavering support toward the success of the association’s conference.

“We are here to pay homage and express our gratitude for Your Majesty’s support,” she said.

She explained that the conference served as a platform for members to share ideas and explore ways to complement their husbands’ efforts in securing lives and property nationwide.

The visit is part of POWA’s ongoing engagement to promote unity, welfare, and civic participation among police families and the broader community.