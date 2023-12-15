Akiode, Uwadoka, Salako-Ajulo, Others To Speak At BJAN’s 2023 Marketing Conference Dec 15

As Nigerians, especially professionals in the marketing communications industry look forward to the 2023 Marketing Conference of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), it’s been confirmed that the keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Olajumoke Akiode, convener of Women in Infrastructure Community Africa (WICA) and Director of Research at the Centre for Ethics and Sustainable Development (CESD).

Along with Akiode, notable among experts who will speak at the event include Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria; Godfrey Adejumoh, Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Development at Unilever Nigeria and Adeola Kayode, Head, of Brands and Creative Services, 9Mobile Nigeria.

The widely-anticipated event promises to be exciting as well as engaging with an appreciable number of seasoned experts within the Brands and Marketing space having confirmed availability.

Organised by a body of journalists which covers the Integrated Marketing Communications sector, this year’s theme is: “Private Public Partnership: Infrastructural Development Strategy for Government, Communities & Brands”.

A frontline consumer protection advocate and Hon. Member representing Southwest in the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, Sola Salako-Ajulo will moderate the session.

This year’s event, which is the eleventh edition, is scheduled to hold on Friday, Dec 15, 2023, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 10 am.

For the past 10 years, the conference has lived up to its billing as a veritable platform for stakeholders to dissect key issues facing the industry, economy and Nigeria at large. For 2023, the edition hopes to deepen the conversation around the Private-Public Partnership model.

Clara Okoro, BJAN chairman, said the theme was carefully selected considering the immense benefits surrounding PPP as a model which has in no small way helped in developing key sectors in the country.

“Despite the challenges, the PPP model is increasingly seen as the new business elixir for government, companies, and communities alike. By adopting PPP as a model for infrastructural development, governments can benefit from increased efficiency and reduced costs while also promoting economic growth and social welfare. Ultimately, PPPs offer a promising path forward to addressing the challenges of high debt management,” Clara said.