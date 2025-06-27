Akinyosoye Stuns Top Seed As Brou Misses Podium Finish At 23rd African Fencing Tourney

Nigeria’s Oluwafolayemi Akinyosoye delivered one of the standout performances of the 23rd African Fencing Championships, pulling off a major upset in the individual men’s sabre event by defeating top seed and Olympic silver medallist Fares Farjani of Tunisia in the preliminary round.

The 20-year-old, who recently switched allegiance to Nigeria after representing England at cadet and junior levels, edged Farjani 5-4 in a tense bout that sent shockwaves through the competition and sparked jubilant celebrations among Nigerian supporters.

His victory over the Paris 2024 silver medallist not only marked a personal milestone but also secured his place in the knockout stages.