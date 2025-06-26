Akinyosoye Stuns Top Seed As Brou Misses Podium At 23rd African Fencing Championships

Nigeria’s Oluwafolayemi Akinyosoye delivered one of the standout performances at the 23rd African Fencing Championships, pulling off a major upset in the men’s individual sabre event by defeating top seed and Olympic silver medallist Fares Ferjani of Tunisia during the preliminary round.

The 20-year-old, who recently switched allegiance to Nigeria after representing England at cadet and junior levels, edged Ferjani 5–4 in a tense bout that sent shockwaves through the competition and sparked jubilant celebrations among Nigerian supporters.

His victory over the Paris 2024 silver medallist marked a significant personal milestone and secured his place in the knockout stages.

Akinyosoye carried his momentum into the Round of 16, where he convincingly defeated Algeria’s Lotfi Ibrihen 15–9. However, his impressive run ended in the quarterfinals with a 15–8 loss to sixth seed Ahmed Ferjani of Tunisia. Despite the defeat, his spirited display earned widespread applause and signaled a bright future for the young fencer on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian Inkosi Brou, a bronze medalist at the African Junior Championships and grandson of the late NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Dora Akunyili, narrowly missed a podium finish. Brou showed skill and composure through the early rounds but was edged 15–11 by Niger Republic’s fifth seed Evann Girault in the Round of 16.

In another twist, defending champion Fares Ferjani was also eliminated early, losing 15–13 to Egypt’s Adham Moataz in the Round of 16, further opening up the competition in the men’s sabre category.

In the women’s individual epee event, Nigeria’s Sarah Idongesit and Adebodunrin—two of the youngest competitors in the field—advanced from the group stage into the knockout rounds. Though both were eventually eliminated in the Round of 32 by more experienced fencers from Morocco and Algeria, their performances underscored the rising depth of Nigerian fencing talent.

The championships continue on Friday, June 27, with events in the men’s individual foil and women’s individual sabre. With several young Nigerian athletes already making headlines, expectations remain high for more breakout performances as the tournament progresses.