Akinyemi To Tinubu: Declare Emergency Rule On Insecurity

…urges mass recruitment, recall of retired security personnel

…seeks trial of terror suspects by military tribunal

A former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency across the country to stem the tide of worsening insecurity in the country.

This is coming just as Professor Akinyemi, who is a one-time Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), also canvassed for the suspension of the Armed Forces Act to waive the mandatory 35 years of service or upon attaining 60 years of age.

These are contained in a press statement the former minister issued on Monday, obtained by New Telegraph while wading into debates with regards to how to curb the worsening state of insecurity ravaging the entire country.

The former Minister also urged the president to recall retired military officers to join serving personnel with a view to putting a stop to the problem, and that terror suspects should be tried by a military tribunal.

“Today, our nation again finds itself in a situation that requires exceptional measures. Nigeria urgently needs a strengthened military presence to confront escalating insecurity and safeguard our sovereignty.

“Accordingly, I urge President Tinubu to suspend the current retirement requirements and to recall, without delay, all officers and soldiers who have retired within the past six months. This recall should form part of a broader, strategic effort to reinforce our armed forces,” the minister stated.

Furthermore, Professor Akinyemi added, “In addition, I call on the President to authorise a nationwide, large-scale recruitment drive into the Nigerian Armed Forces, ensuring that every state and region is properly garrisoned and adequately secured.

“This is essential to restoring confidence, stability, and territorial control across the federation.

“I further recommend that the President declare a nationwide state of emergency,” adding that “During this period, constitutional immunity for Governors should be suspended so that any Governor under whose jurisdiction terrorist groups operate freely and with impunity can be held accountable.

“Where necessary, such a state may be temporarily placed under military administration to restore order and protect citizens.

Professor Akinyemi stated that the operating Act, which was inherited from the colonial era, has become inadequate in addressing the current problem, adding that it (the Act) was relaxed to meet urgent national security needs during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Finally, I call on President Tinubu to establish a military tribunal to try terrorists and their confirmed collaborators. Where guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt, the tribunal should be empowered to impose the maximum penalty under the law – the death penalty.

“Nigeria must not tolerate a situation in which members of terrorist organisations freely appear at social gatherings armed and unchallenged. Our nation’s security demands decisive, coordinated, and courageous action.”