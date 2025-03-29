Akinyemi Law Songwriting Competition Unveils Winners Of Sixth Edition

Share

The sixth edition of the Akinyemi Law Songwriting Competition has come to a close, with Egbaji Jeremiah Otokeh (Boy Bajii) emerging as the first-place winner, taking home a cash prize of $4,000.

Isreal Uroko (Ejiyk) and Samuel Ademuyiwa (Sleemsam) secured second and third places, respectively, with cash prizes of $750 and $250.

The competition, which is one of Africa’s most prestigious talent discovery initiatives for songwriters, received over 1,200 entries from emerging talents across the continent.

A jury comprising music and production experts, including Magicsticks (Nigeria), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh (Ghana), Omoferi (Mbryo) (Nigeria), and Purple Georgelyn Ames (Ghana), carefully evaluated the submissions, selecting the top three winners based on production quality, lyrics, and melody.

The winners were announced at a ceremony attended by prominent music industry personalities, including Melvin (Talent Manager & Music Lawyer), Akachi Igboko (A&R), Obinna Agwu (Music Executive, Senior Partner at TGH Music), and Damie (Music Producer).

Speaking about the competition, Convener Akinyemi Ayinoluwa said, “We are excited to announce our winners and celebrate the power of music and the beauty of expression.

“The Akinyemi Songwriting Contest continues to provide a platform for emerging talents to showcase their creativity and passion.”

“The Akinyemi Law Songwriting Competition is named after leading African music lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, and seeks to promote songwriting as a legitimate vehicle for wealth-creation and recognize the critical role songwriters play in the music industry.

The competition is supported by partners including Showgear, Echo House, Wasted Talent, Pulse Nigeria, Talent Croft, AMELIA SONGS and Exodus Music.

