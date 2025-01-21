Akinyemi Advises Badenoch Not To Throw Her Culture Under Bus To Advance Political Career

Share

Nigeria’s former foremost Professor of Political Science and Minister of External Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi has said Britain’s Conservative party leader and Nigeria-raised Kemi Badenoch will soon learn her lessons for throwing her people and culture under the bus.

The former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme said Badenoch was making a mistake denigrating Nigeria on the global stage to advance her political career.

According to the elder statesman, the UK Conservative party leader should leave Nigeria alone and focus on strengthening her party in Britain.

He said, “How the daughter of a professor of UNILAG, her father who was a medical doctor, a girl who went to the international school at UNILAG would make it sound like she was selling groundnut and selling water in Lagos to advance her political career.

“She would soon learn that you don’t throw your people and your culture under the bus to advance your career. She is making a mistake but she would soon learn.

“After all, right now, there is even Right Wing political party in the United Kingdom that is even to the right of the Conservative Party.

So, what she should be focusing on is how to regain that rightwing profile of the Conservative Party and leave Nigeria alone.”

