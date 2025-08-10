Akinyelure, Kekemeke Head Ondo Gov’s Advisory Council

Pioneer Chairman of the National Examinations Council (NECO) and Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaacs Kekemeke, has been appointed Secretary of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The council is chaired by Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNPC Limited and former National Vice Chairman of the APC.

Other members include three-term senator, Robert Ajayi Boroffice; former Nigerian Ambassador, Sola Iji; Jamiu Ekungba; Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Apata; former APC National Vice Chairman, Bankole Oluwajana; former Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi; General Funso Oyenehin (rtd.); Bode Sunmonu; Mayowa Akinfolarin; Dr. Ayodeji Oyedele; and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti.

The GAC, comprising selected APC leaders in Ondo State, is tasked with offering counsel and support to the governor on governance and party growth.

At the maiden meeting, held behind closed doors, members deliberated on the state’s development under Governor Aiyedatiwa and strategies for strengthening the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting followed a recent party caucus meeting and precedes the general stakeholders’ parley.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Akinyelure described the meeting as “fruitful,” noting that it focused on strengthening ties between the government and the party.

“The governor is very happy about the meeting. What we have basically discussed is the growth of the party and the success of the government… Whatever is going on in government is exposed to the party, so there can be a smooth relationship,” he said.

Oluwajana commended the governor for creating the forum, saying it promotes frank discussions and unity within the party. “The governor’s receptive attitude accommodates everyone, regardless of past differences… There’s no room for disunity,” he added.

Boroffice emphasised that the council’s role is strictly advisory, not to dictate policy. He praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s record, noting that salaries have been paid, debts reduced, and no new loans taken.

Kekemeke said the meeting aimed to stabilise the government and the party. “We restated the obvious fact that the governor is the leader of the party in the state… Support groups can continue to exist but cannot serve as alternatives to the party or be used to divide it,” he said.

He also called for wider stakeholder consultations and collegiate leadership at the local government level to promote inclusive decision-making.