Akinwunmi Reflects On Remarkable Growth of SACF

In a heartwarming celebration of a decade’s worth of commitment and impact, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, the former 1st Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation and immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, expressed overwhelming gratitude to God for the success of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation’s 10th edition of the mini-football tournament.

The event, held at the iconic Maracana stadium in Ajegunle, Lagos, Friday, December 29, marked a significant milestone for a foundation that has far exceeded its initial aims. Reflecting on the journey since the foundation’s inception, Barrister Akinwunmi shared, “Honestly, the project has taken a life of its own, it is flowing.”

The foundation has become a beacon of hope for children from various regions, bringing them together through the universal language of football. Beyond the football tournament, the foundation has seamlessly integrated its mission into a broader educational initiative. Barrister Akinwunmi added: “Some of our children, which we discovered here, were put into full scholarship with accommodation.”

Recognizing the financial challenges faced by some children and their families, the foundation provides grants and directly pays school fees to ensure that education is not a hindrance to their dreams. “Last year, 60 children benefited from this support, and this year, we helped 20. Our project is transparent, it is public.”