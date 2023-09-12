Akintola’s Demise: Nigeria Has Lost An Icon, Says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams, who died on Monday in Lagos at the age of 104.

Akpabio in a condolence message signed on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Affairs and Communications, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh lamented that the nation had lost an icon, stating that the late Williams was an institution.

“I received the news of the loss of our first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams with utmost sadness because there could not have been a better time than now that Nigeria needs to drink from his fountain of knowledge and savour his fatherly advice and wisdom.

“It is indisputable that no Nigerian has impacted the accounting profession as the late sage for his achievements are firmly entrenched on the sands of history and would remain indelible in the history of our country”, Akpabio stated.

According to the President of the Senate, “Nigeria has indeed lost an icon, an institution and father of accountancy who stood for truth and honesty and proclaimed the principle of accuracy and integrity with passion.

“Chief Williams was a perfect gentleman, a professional to the core and a strict disciplinarian whose footprints will be difficult to match by any accountant in Nigeria. He symbolized hard work, resilience and determination.

“As the first indigenous chartered accountant, he played a significant role in etching Nigeria’s enviable place on the world map in the accounting profession. He was also a role model to many generations of accountants who took to the profession because of him.

“I join millions of well-wishers across the globe to condole his immediate family, the accounting profession and indeed the entire Nigerians on the loss of this sage.

“May the Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may He have mercy on the soul of Chief Akintola Williams and welcome him in His paradise, amen,” the statement stated.