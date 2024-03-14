Akintola Eyes Olympics Slot

Nigeria sprinter, Alaba Akintola, has said his target at the ongoing African Games is to secure a slot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Akintola, while speaking with our correspondent, said every athlete’s dream is to represent his or her country at major competitions and he will be hoping to be in Paris later in the year.

“Yes, I want to win medals in Ghana but the major ambition for me is the Olympic Games,” he said. “I am looking forward to qualifying for the 100m and 200m and also helping my country Nigeria to increase her medal haul.

“We have seen other sports winning gold in wrestling, badminton and weightlifting, so we in the track and field want to make Nigeria proud. The track and field events will start on Monday (March) 18, with Nigeria traveling with 50 athletes.