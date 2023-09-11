Akintola, An Unusual Specimen Of Human Being – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described the doyen of the Accounting profession in Africa, the late Williams Akintola as “an icon and an unusual specimen of human being”.

Obasanjo in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi to mourn the demise of Akintola, on Monday, said the deceased was a “Nigerian, who was so pervasive and consistent for his contributions and influence to the accounting professionals in particular and the nation in general.”

The late statesman died on Monday, barely weeks after celebrating his 104 years in his Lagos residence.

Going down memory lane, the former President noted that in the over 50 of his relationship with Akintola, “I had directly and indirectly enjoyed his advice and support. In his cucumber cool, sober and unruffled disposition, he inspired you and warmed you to himself.

“His reflections and piercing insights and insistence for truth and accountability cannot but inspire you. I often admired his calm mien and disposition and when I asked a friend, “Why is he always so calm, composed and methodical? He answered, “It is because he has a strong internal antenna for controls!”

“He was so pervasive and consistent in his contributions and influence that the accounting professionals in particular and the nation, in general, must keenly feel his departure. He was an icon and an unusual specimen of a human being as well as a nationally renowned and globally-acclaimed accountant.

“I must confess that my interactions with Mr. Akintola Williams were tangential for a number of reasons. When those of us in the military in the province like Kaduna, where I was, came to Lagos in the mid-1960s, we were looking at the likes of Mr. Akintola Williams at a distance with great administration and in awe.”

Obasanjo added that having lived for 104 years, Mr. Akintola Williams cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be considered to have died an untimely or premature death.

“I pray that the Almighty will grant him sweet repose and give you and other members of his family the strength to bear the heavy and irreparable loss,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.