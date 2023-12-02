Akinteye Emerges NANS Senate President

…promises responsive and inclusive representation in the overall interest of students

Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, of the Federal College of Education, Akure has emerged as the President of the Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Akinteye, a former VP, External Affairs of the student body scored a total of 280 votes to defeat other contestants in the recently concluded elections held in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech after being declared winner, the twenty-something-year-old promised to lead an inclusive and responsive student parliament and work assiduously to ensure that the rights of Nigerian students are adequately protected wherever they may be learning.

Averring that the responsibilities of his new office are huge and expectations therefrom, enormous, the student Unionist said in an e-signed statement on Saturday, that he will join hands with other parliamentarians and the Executive arm of the Association, to “address pressing challenges faced by students, advocate for quality education, and ensure that every student’s voice is not just heard but amplified on every platform.

Appreciating his teeming supporters, the majority of whom had travelled from the six southwestern states to take part in the election, he stated that their resounding support and trust has ‘laid the foundation for what he believes will be transformative and impactful administration.”

He also extended the olive branch to his co-contestants. While thanking them for engaging in a spirited and principled campaign all through, Akinteye also urged them to Govern him in the struggle to leverage the strength of unity to address their common challenges head-on and create a conducive educational environment for every Nigerian student.