Government’s Laxity Fuelling Targeted Killings Claim.

Professor Bola A. Akinterinwa is a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos and currently a Professor of International Relations at the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he provided detailed analysis of the threat by the President United State of America, Donald Trump, to attack terrorists in Nigeria over what he described as the killing of Christians in the country. Excerpts:

Are you in anyway surprised that the Government of the United States of America (USA) has described the country as a Country of Particular interest?

I am not in many ways surprised. The reasons are not farfetched. First, Donald Trump needs a theatre to experiment his ‘Making America Great Again’ policy. This requires self-exhibition or self-projection. It should be recalled that no big power likes to be challenged in international politics by smaller powers.

Nigeria has regional influence in Africa. As a sovereign state like the United States, Nigeria has been variously affirming its personality without fear or favour within the framework of the new foreign policy objective of strategic autonomy in international relations.

Without any whiff of doubt, the United States of President Donald Trump contests this attitudinal disposition. For example, is the personality of Donald Trump enhanced or tainted when the U.S. asked Nigeria to play host to convicted Venezuelan prisoners in the United States, and Nigeria’s friendly rejection of the proposal?

Donald Trump’s image is demeaned. As a transactional and very vindictive leader, why should any objective strategic calculation not expect President Trump to seek to punish Nigeria? Secondly, many analysts often forget that the Niger Delta has, for some time now, is no more the cynosure of all eyes, including European eyes.

Because of oil, the Niger Delta used to attract national and international attention. Now, the North of Nigeria has been rediscovered to be another terra cognita for solid minerals. China is now more actively en- gaged there than the United States and its European allies.

There is the need to contain the growing Russo-Chinese influence in the Sahel sub-region, and particularly in Nigeria. This is why we have argued in our Vie Internationale of last week Sunday, in ThisDay, that the United States has little interest in Christian genocide in Nigeria but greater interest in fighting China and Russia, as well as those seeking to become the global leader anywhere.

Nigeria cannot but be a theatre for the fight because Nigeria is being seen as a new challenger and that is why what Donald Trump is seeking in Nigeria, is not a priori an end to Christian genocide, but regime change.

The United States is thinking about protecting the raw materials and preventing its major global competitors from having access to them in Nigeria. And true enough, if the United States cannot stop them, why should the United States not have its own share?

Thirdly, Nigeria cannot but be described as a country of particular interest because of the meaning of ‘guns-a-blazing’ intervention. Guns-a-blazing military intervention simply means an intervention with brutalities in its method. The intervention requires wickedness and recklessness.

The choice and use of the expression was consciously mentioned and used to test public opinion in Nigeria. The United States cannot afford the implications of fomenting troubles in Nigeria the way it did in Afghanistan, or in Iraq, etc.

The United States has strategic interests to protect and cannot afford the luxury of starting a war it cannot easily win. The threat of a guns-ablazing has brought Nigerians to unite while condemning Christian genocide.

Government can deny that there is no Christian genocide but I strongly uphold the view that there is, based on various historiographical reports in the literature.

As an expert in foreign relations, what would you say led to the country to this stage?

One Yoruba proverb provides one good answer. It is ‘ehinkulé ni otá wà, ilé ni aseni ngbé.’ This simply means that ‘at the backyard is the enemy but within the house is the wicked person.’ Put differently, those who are responsible for Nigeria’s political thrombosis, political chicanery, economic downturn, destruction of Nigeria, etc., are some Nigerians living at home and abroad.

Policy makers are most dishonest in the conduct and management of national crises. Imagine, for instance, how government and its agents are telling Nigerians that the terrorists who are giving Nigeria sleepless nights and unrest are not Nigerians, while the bitter truth, as shown in various reports, are that boko haramists are in all arms of government in Nigeria.

President Goodluck Jonathan was so much threatened that he had to openly admit that Boko Haram sympathisers were in his administration. When the enemies are outside and the agents of wickedness and destabilisation are within, why would anyone expect any political stability in Nigeria?

Boko Haram, meaning prohibition of Western education, wants to Islamise Nigeria by replacing the status quo in Nigeria with Sharia and Islamic Caliphate.

This requires not accepting any competition with any non-Muslim faith, hence carrying the war to the door steps of Christians, but most unfortunately, the Government cautiously condones it, thereby allowing the deepening of the anti-Christian saga, what would anyone expect?

The Christian genocide is self-inflicted by government’s complicity, by the people’s don’t care attitude, by declaratory sympathy but hardly by action against boko haramism. Probably I should remind you that many people have argued that jihadist terrorism has become a big business.

Kidnapping has become a major money making business, more interesting than professional politics. Ordinary people accept to join the Boko Haram, rather than accept to fight them. How do you explain the fact that Government is negotiating with the killers of the people?

Why should any act of reasonableness pardon and reinstate in the public service unwanted criminals under the pretext of repentance? If Government is doing this, and still does something to protect the people displaced by the Boko Haram terror, it can be understandable.

But this is not so. As there is limit to human endurance, the people have gotten to the crescendo of the continuum of their endurance. That is what has prompted the United States and global attention on Nigeria. Are you satisfied with the response of the Federal Government so far or how would you have had the Government respond?

What is the essence of satisfaction that does not solve the problem at stake? The issue at stake is stopping the killing of Christians in Nigeria, ensuring national se- curity and political stability. The response of Government is quite good but not good enough to nip the critical problem in the bud.

The Government has denied any Christian genocide when its predecessors had openly and internationally acknowledged the same. This cannot be satisfactory. Self-denial is a disease that should not be allowed to grow in political governance.

The critical problem did not start with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, there have been killings of Christians un- der him. The question then is, what is it that he has done to control the genocidal killings? Without any shadow of doubt, Government’s response has been diplomatic and good in itself.

Government sought the understanding of the United States, arguing that Nigeria’s insecurity situation is complex, that not only Christians are being killed, Muslims are also victims. Good point but the killing of others does not obliterate the fact of genocide being meted out to Christians.

When Muammar Gaddafi said there would never be peace in Nigeria until Nigeria is divided into Muslim North and Christian South, what did the Government of Nigeria do?

Government simply summoned Libyan ambassador to Nigeria and protested but there has never been peace since 2010? Should the way forward be to allow for peace to reign by negotiating for Muslim North and Christian South?

If this were to be done, will the North West not begin its own war with the North East? Will there not be a war between the Hausa and the Fulani? What about the Biafran Republic versus the Oduduwa Republic in the socalled Christian South?

Whatever is the case, the Government of Nigeria, before President Tinubu and under him, cannot be rightly said to have been managing well the crisis of genocide against the Christians in Nigeria.

Consequently, the Tinubu administration will need to visibly declare a total war, not only on the carriers of terrorist messages but, particularly also on all those funding terrorism, that is, all those sustaining the jihadist terrorists.

For instance, where do the terrorists get their sophisticated weapons from? How do the weapons enter Nigeria? Why have those suspects arrested not been openly tried? Saudi Arabia and the United States are on record to have provided names of Nigerians funding terrorism in Nigeria.

Why is there governmental silence on this? It is when the people can see by themselves that President Tinubu is truly attacking the public enemies that he can enjoy public trust and support. In the absence of public support, he cannot go too far.

What do you think the country can do to get out of the problem?

The operational word to address is ‘problem’. This is because what to do is largely a function of what the major causal factor of the problem is all about.

The problem is very complex and has to be addressed at three different levels: the level of Caliphate Nigeria, which is the root cause of general insecurity in Nigeria; the level of stopping the ongoing attacks on Christians in various parts of Nigeria, and quests for self-determination by some ethnic groups.

As regards Caliphate Nigeria, there is the need for Government to empanel a research group, comprising organisations like the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), some professional bodies like the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA), Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Nigerian Society of International Affairs (NSIA), Nigerian Society of International Law (NSIL), etc., to investigate what really informed the postulation of Muammar Gaddafi that there would never be peace in Nigeria until the country is divided into Muslim North and Christian South. More important, Government must deal with the funders of terror in Nigeria.

The messenger is not stricto sensu the problem. The most critical problem is those behind that are aiding and abetting terror, not only at the domestic level, but also internationally. Serious research into foreign countries aiding terror in Nigeria should be carried out, and scientifically explicated for the purposes of policy-making.

Concerning the stoppage of the killing of Christians, the recommendation of General Theophilus Danjuma is most appropriate. He had suggested in the past that victims of terrorist attacks should learn how to defend themselves since the Government had shown non-preparedness to sincerely and objectively solve the problem.

Imagine how terrorists carry AK47 guns, brandishing them while negotiating openly with Government officials and Governors. The recidivist character of the killing of Christians is getting to the extent of now pushing the Christians to the wall and therefore making self-defence a desideratum in the final analysis.

If this situation is allowed to be further worsened, a situation of order and counter-order amounting to an encounter and eventually to disorder will be unavoidable.

This will be most unfortunate. Perhaps most disturbingly, there is no disputing the fact that national unity in Nigeria of today has been by manu militari. The 1999 Constitution as amended stipulates that Nigeria is indissoluble and that Nigeria is indivisible.

In other words, any quest for self-determination is unlawful either in terms of definition of self-determination in the context of colonially-dependent territories or modern-day definition of humanitarian rights. No country wants to be disintegrated.

Even the United Nations does not want any of its Member States to be challenged by secession. However, self-determination remains a right under international law and relations. It is within the context of this that some Yoruba leaders are championing the establishment of an Oduduwa Republic.

The same is true of agitations by the MASSOB (Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra) and the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra). No one can be very sure of the future of their agitations if the Christian genocide is not quickly and properly managed.

True enough, this question of Boko Haram is one major dynamic for the agitations for self-determination. Consequently, all the three problems must be jointly and effectively given priority of attention, without which the arguments of indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria cannot but be thrown into the garbage of history sooner than later.

Peace cannot be expected to exist if no room for existence of Christian churches in the North is given. Government often argues that there is religious freedom in Nigeria and that this freedom is constitutionally guaranteed.

However, in practice, it is not true. If terrorists could freely go to Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, to go and kill people within the church while praying, what could have been the ulterior motivation if it is not religious intolerance?

Many people were brutally killed. To get out of the problem, the Tinubu Government must first accept to evolve the relevant political will required to combat decisively Boko Haram terrorism. The issue of Boko Haram has proponents and opponents.

There is nothing to suggest that there is the majority or the consensus to fight boko haramism. Some want Boko Haram. Some do not. This situation requires building national consensus and support that can go a long way in fighting the terrorists.

What the Boko Haramists have been doing is to kill indigenous people on their farm land, change the names of the places to prevent the legitimate owners of the land from recognising them, and then seek illegitimate occupation of the land on a permanent basis. Government must quickly revert the situation.

How do you react to the cautionary warning of China? Do you think it would further complicate the situation?

I do not expect any complication because China’s cautionary warning is nothing more than a request to other major powers with interest in the West African region not to forget that China also has vested interests to protect. The warning is not meant for Nigeria. China has significant economic investments and cannot be interested in seeing the destruction of Chinese investments in Nigeria.

The warning is a special message for the United States that competition for global leadership cannot but be renewed in Nigeria. China has been quietly acting like a successor to the United States. The Unit- ed States has also been openly contesting any Chinese claim to global leadership. It should not be forgotten that the word used by China is non-interference.

In other words, China, if I can quote correctly here, ‘warned the United States against interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs’ under the pretext of religion or human rights. The Chinese only used interference to mean intervention, both of which have different meanings and implications.

An act of interference does not involve the use of force while that of an intervention does. The United States has threatened to impose severe sanctions and military action in the event President Bola Tinubu does not act promptly to put a stop to the Christian genocide.

Consequently, if the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, conveyed the support of the Beijing authorities for Nigeria’s sovereignty, especially China being a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria in the BRICS, China cannot but need a secure Nigeria to be able to protect its own economic investments in Nigeria.

In any case, the United States does not have any intention to launch its so-called guns-a-blazing intervention in Nigeria. The threat was issued to simply test and determine how Nigerians would react.

The United States knows that Nigeria is neither an Afghanistan nor Rwanda nor Eswatini. Most Nigerians salute the Trumpian support for Christians in Nigeria but not to the extent of using same to aggress Nigeria’s national sovereignty.

The United States can be more helpful by harmonising efforts with the Government of Nigeria. Sharing intelligence reports and truly guiding Government to fish out the funders of terror. The most unfortunate point here is that many Nigerians rightly or wrongly believe that the big powers are the ones actually funding terror in Africa.

As part of its response, the Federal Government has kick-started move to appoint envoys to foreign missions, do you see this as a wise move?

Appointing envoys at this juncture of the misunderstanding is quite apt. This is what President Tinubu should have done before now, rather than his adoption of a personal diplomacy.

It should not be forgotten that Nigeria is the second-largest trade partner of the United States, as well as the third-largest destination for U.S. foreign direct investments in Africa.

In fact, Nigeria is one of the major recipients of US development aid. Nigeria cannot readily take advantage of all these without the accreditation of principal envoys to seek their protection in the host country. Ambassadors do represent their Heads of State.

If other countries maintain diplomatic ties with Nigeria at the ambassadorial level and Nigeria is reciprocating with Chargé d’Affaires or Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, it does not speak well at both the level of the sending and receiving States. It is therefore, though very late, to have the nominations for ambassadors-designate now, especially that the processes of accreditation can be long.

Processes can quickly result in the issuance of an agrément and in some cases, to the issuance of a persona non grata. For me, appointment of envoys at this point in time, is quite sagacious and should therefore be taken beyond speculation.

If this is done, there will be stability in the conduct and management of Nigeria’s diplomatic relations. Plenipotentiaries who can seek protection of Nigeria’s interests in the host countries are needed. Such appointment has the potential to make President Trump to be disarmed and not to seek stopping development aid to Nigeria.

In fact, the military threat would have been negotiated away when diplomatic negotiations at the ambassadorial level are factored into the equation. When many people argue that diplomacy is about drinking and wining, they are not wrong but it is more than that. Wining and dining is nothing more than the time to rest and relax after complex dint of hard negotiations and reflexions.

Some argue that the action of the U.S. government amounts to internal interference, do you share this view?

Yes. To a great extent, I agree that the U.S. threat constitutes an act of interference, especially that there is absolutely no illegality in an act of interference in international relations. As I noted earlier, interference is not the same thing as intervention in international law.

Ordinarily speaking, it is generally believed that interference has a negative meaning from the perspective that it involves meddling in an affair to which one is not invited. On the contrary, intervention is necessarily positive.

It is believed that an act of intervention helps or improves a situation. Interference is unwanted because it obstructs while intervention is considered an intentional act aimed at preventing harm and resolving a problem.

Professionally and technically, however, interference and intervention is defined by the factor of force. When it is involvement without the use of force, it is called interference.

When it involves the use of force, it is called intervention. This is why Article 2, paragraph 7 of the UN Charter did not talk about interference but about intervention.

It clearly provides that neither the United Nations as an organisation nor any of its Member States is authorised to intervene in the affairs that fall within the domestic preserve of another sovereign state.

Thus, it is intervention that is prohibited not interference. Interference is a common occurrence in international relations. U.S. threat is an act of interference until it becomes an intervention with the translation of the threat into concrete military action.

As a threat and action, the action of a military threat is unlawful and the United States needs to behave like a civilised nation-state and not in a manner incompatible with the established standard, acceptable practice.