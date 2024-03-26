Akinterinwa, Edema Suspend Campaigns Over Akintelure’s Death

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has suspended his political activities following the sudden death of fellow aspirant, Paul Akintelure.

Another aspirant, Hon Olugbenga Edema expressed shock over the sudden demise of a fellow co-aspirant who died barely a month to the party’s primary fixed for April 25.

Akinterinwa in a statement by Segun Ajiboye, the spokesman of Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation said the campaign activities, which were earlier planned to kick off today, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with a praise worship at his his country home in Ile-Oluji, was suspended in honour of a friend and comrade.

Akinterinwa said “I am saddened by the news of the passing of a friend and comrade. Following this sad incident, I have decided to suspend all political activities of our campaign organisation. I pray God to console his family, friends and the APC in Ondo state and to give the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Edema in a statement personally signed by him conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Akintelure and the entire people of the State and acknowledged the significant impact of Akintelure’s passing on the political landscape of the state.

Edema said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Paul Akintelure, a formidable co-aspirant and a respected figure in our political community.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who have been touched by his life. This is indeed a great loss for Ondo State. Akintelure’s dedication to the people of Ondo State was unwavering, and his passion for positive change was truly inspiring.”

Following the development, Edema has made the decision to suspend his campaign activities temporarily as a mark of respect for the departed co-aspirant.

According to him, the decision to put the campaign on hold underscores the gravity of the loss and the importance of honouring Akintelure’s memory during this challenging period.