Akinshola Coker, 2 Others File Suit To Stop Further Interference With Property On Ojuore-Ota

Three members of the Coker family, namely Akinshola Coker, Akinwale Coker and Aquete Coker have filed a suit at the High Court of Ogun State to secure an order of interlocutory injunction restraining further interference on their property.

The petitioners through their Counsel, Reni Legal Consulting in Suit No: HCT/ 239/98 dated December 13, 2024, sort the court order to stop the respondents from further interfering with the property situated at 29 Ilogbo Road, Ojuore, Ota, Ogun State.

The motion on notice was supported by an affidavit deposed to by Akinshola Coker. The respondents in the suits are Mr G.A Bakare Oluwa; David Coker; Katrina Coker; Akiniyi Coker; Gloria Coker; Elizabeth Wosime Coker; Akintokunbo Coker; Akinyemisi Coker and Akinmuyiwa Coker.

The motion on notice was also copied to the Probate Registry, High Court of Ogun State, Abeokuta, Ogun State. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the motion.

