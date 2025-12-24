Akinsanmiro Promises Good Outing In Morocco

As one of the newcomers into the fold of the Super Eagles, Pisa FC midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, currently on loan at another Serie A side, Pisa, has promised to give his best for the team if called upon during the tournament.

The former product of the Nigeria Premier Football League said it is going to be tough for him with several top players ahead of him in the midfield pack of the Super Eagles, but he, however, assured of his total commitment to the team’s success in Morocco.

While expressing his joy for making the final squad for Morocco, the 21-yearold said as one of the several midfielders in the team, he is not promising anything but hopes the Super Eagles will not disappoint in Morocco.

“It’s going to be a big challenge as one of the midfielders because we have a lot of experienced players in the team so I have to put in my best,” he said.