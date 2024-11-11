Akinrun Stool: Court Upholds Osun Govt’s White Paper

Share

Justice Segun Agboola of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, dismissed the suit filed against Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Osun State government over the Ikirun royal Matter.

The suit was filed by Chief Rasheed Diekola Toogun (Odofin of Ikirun) Chief Atoyebi Oluwole (Ojomu of Ikirun) Chief Raheem Okunola (Jagun of Ikirun) Chief Sulaiman Olaore (Oluawo Onifa of Ikirun)and Chief Azeez Muritala.

The legal team from the Ministry of Justice led by Barrister Tijani Adekilekun who appeared along with Lanhim Suliyah told the Court that applicants in this case had prayed to the Court to declare that the Executive Order 5 issued by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as well as the Gazette on Chieftaincy Review Committee dated 25th January, 2024 Published as Gazette No. 1 Vol. 34 void for violating the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Adekilekun stated that following the death of the last Akinrun of Ikirun Oba Abdul Rauf Olawale Adedeji on the 3rd February 2021. The Local Government on the instruction of the State Government, wrote to the next ruling house in the declaration in the Chieftaincy of Ikirun to meet and produce a candidate or candidate for consideration as the next Akinrun.

The Gboleru Ruling House had a misunderstanding among themselves which led to the institution of the HIK/9/2021 where they prayed the Court to determine the appropriate person in the ruling house and the court in its judgment decided that the next in line ruling house, Oba Ara be considered because the Gboleru ruling house which ought to be considered has been engulfed in crises.

Barrister Adekilekun briefed the Court that by the time Governor Ademola Adeleke was sworn in on 27th November 2022, the Ikirun town was in turmoil property was vandalized and people were killed.

The Governor therefore issued an Executive Order to suspend all further actions on the chieftaincy. The Governor set up a committee to advise on the Ikirun Chieftaincy. The committee urged the Governor to observe the Court order and the Governor in the Gazette sought to be invalidated said that all the parties should hold on and await the verdict of the Court of Appeal which is pending.

Applicants Counsel Barrister Adegoke Galadima told the Court that the issuance of an Executive Order by the Governor of the Osun State is unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful.

Galadima who urged the Court to set aside the white paper dated 25th of January, 2024 also told the Court to set aside the Gazette No. 1. Vol. 34, published by Osun State Government.

Adekilekun also urged the Court to dismiss the claimant’s case for contravention of the extant Osun State High Court Civil Rules, 2023

In his judgement, Justice Segun Agboola stated that the Osun State government has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt by upholding the White paper published by the State government and Executive Order.

He stated further that it was pronounced to restore peace and order in the State and the fundamental Right of the Akinrun was never violated.

