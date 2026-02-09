Akinruli: Private Sector Is Indispensable For Achieving Lasting Food Security In Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer, Silagreen International Agro Development Limited, Mr Michael Akinruli, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on national food security issues and impact of the company towards diary development

How do you respond to concerns about Nigeria’s reliance on food import?

We view Nigeria’s significant reliance on food imports not merely as a pressing concern, but as a clarion call to action and a massive economic opportunity. It represents billions of dollars in annual demand that local production has the clear potential to capture.

This dependency critically underscores three core issues: a failure of domestic supply to meet its own potential, highlighting gaps in productivity, processing, and logistics that companies like ours are specifically designed to address; a strategic vulnerability that subjects national food security to volatile global price shocks and supply chain disruptions; and a chronic capital flight that drains scarce foreign reserves, which could otherwise be invested in domestic infrastructure and growth.

Our response is fundamentally action-oriented: to systematically replace imports by building competitive, high-quality local alternatives. A prime example is our Embryo Transfer project aiming at producing cattle with high milk and beef production which directly targets the multi billion-naira market for imported milk powder.

We are demonstrating that with the right technology, strategic investment, and efficient operational structure. Nigeria can produce these essential goods both competitively and sustainably at home.

How can Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in food production?

Achieving self-sufficiency in food production for Nigeria necessitates a coordinated and sustained long-term strategy across several interconnected fronts.

Fundamentally, the nation must embrace technology and innovation by promoting the widespread adoption of improved seeds, irrigation, biotechnology, and digital tools for extension services and market information.

This must be underpinned by significant investment in critical infrastructure as an utmost priority, including rural roads, storage facilities, aggregation centres, and reliable energy, which are essential to drastically reduce the current post-harvest losses of roughly 40 per cent and lower prohibitive logistics costs.

Concurrently, strengthening the land tenure system to clarify and secure ownership will encourage both farmers and investors to make the long-term, productivity-enhancing investments needed for growth. A strategic shift must also prioritize processing and value addition, moving beyond raw commodity export to capture more economic value domestically, create jobs, and stabilize supply.

Facilitating access to affordable finance through tailored products like crop insurance and low-interest loans for farmers and agribusinesses is non-negotiable for scaling operations. This entire framework must be supported by consistent, growth-oriented government policy that is stable and designed to incentivize private sector investment across the value chain.

Finally, continuous human capital development through training for farmers, extension agents, and agro-entrepreneurs is vital to build and sustain the expertise required for a modern, resilient agricultural sector.

What role do you think the private sector plays in ensuring food security in Nigeria?

The private sector is the indispensable engine for achieving lasting food security in Nigeria. Its multifaceted roles are critical to transforming the agricultural landscape.

Primarily, it acts as the key investor, mobilizing the vast capital required for farms, processing plants, advanced technology, and logistics infrastructure – investments that the public purse cannot shoulder alone.

Simultaneously, it serves as the central innovation driver, introducing and scaling efficient technologies, transformative business models, and modern management practices.

As a market creator, the private sector develops integrated and efficient value chains that effectively link producers to consumers, ensuring food moves reliably from areas of surplus to those of deficit. It also functions as a vital efficiency catalyst, injecting competition, cost-effectiveness, and a relentless focus on quality into the sector.

Furthermore, it is a major employer and capacity builder, providing critical jobs and actively upskilling the agricultural workforce. In this framework, the government’s essential role is to enable, regulate, and partner – focusing on creating a stable and conducive policy environment in which private agribusiness can thrive and deliver on its potential for national food security.

What benefits do you see in public-private partnerships in agriculture?

Public-private partnerships act as critical force multipliers within the agricul

tural sector, delivering distinct and powerful benefits. A primary advantage is the strategic sharing of risk, effectively combining the public sector’s broad mandate and capacity for longterm risk tolerance with the private sector’s focus on efficiency and proven execution capability.

This synergy extends to resource pooling, which allows initiatives to leverage public assets like infrastructure and land alongside vital private capital and advanced management expertise.

This collaboration enables enhanced scalability, making it possible to pilot and then expand large-scale projects – such as major irrigation schemes or national breeding centres – that would be financially or logistically prohibitive for private entities to undertake alone.

Furthermore, PPPs ensure vital policy alignment, guaranteeing that private investment is directly channeled towards achieving overarching national goals for food security and employment. Ultimately, this framework fosters greater sustainability, creating integrated models that are designed to be economically viable, socially inclusive, and environmentally sound for the long term.

What is Silagreen’s mission, and how has it evolved since inception?

Silagreen International Agro Development Limited was founded with a core mission: to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape into a modern, productive, and sustainable powerhouse that ensures food security, creates wealth, and drives economic diversification.

Initially, the company’s focus was primarily on crop production and basic agro-input supply, aiming to introduce improved seed varieties and better farming techniques to local farmers.

However, since its inception, Silagreen’s mission has evolved significantly in both scope and sophistication. Recognizing the interconnected challenges of food insecurity, low livestock productivity, import dependency, and climate vulnerability, the company has expanded its mission into a holistic agro-development strategy.

Today, Silagreen’s mission is not just about production, but about building integrated, technology-driven agricultural value chains. This evolution reflects a deeper understanding that true transformation requires simultaneous advancement in genetics, technology, knowledge transfer, market access, and sustainability.

The mission now explicitly includes pioneering advanced biotechnologies like Embryo Transfer (ET), Fixed Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI), promoting climate-smart agriculture, fostering inclusive outgrower schemes, and facilitating strategic international partnerships to position Nigeria as a regional agroindustrial leader.

What are your key achievements in the past year, and how do they align with your overall goals?

Over the past year, Silagreen has achieved significant and interconnected milestones that directly advance our core mission of driving productivity, sustainability, and sectoral growth in Nigerian agriculture. A cornerstone achievement is the successful pilot of our Embryo Transfer (ET) Technology.

We have fully established our ET facility and completed initial programs, conclusively proving the viability of rapidly upgrading local dairy and beef cattle genetics. This breakthrough is the first critical step in our goal to revolutionize livestock productivity nationwide.

Concurrently, we have made substantial progress in foundational livestock nutrition through our Tropical Pasture Development initiative. We have supplied farmers with improved pasture seeds and supported the establishment of several hundred hectares of quality forage.

This work directly empowers farmers by enabling better cattle nutrition, reducing feed costs, and enhancing animal welfare, which collectively supports our objectives of farmer prosperity and increased local food production.

Further accelerating our capacity is the securing of a strategic international partnership. We have formalized a key technology and knowledge transfer agreement with leading agro-biotech firms from Brazil. This alliance fast-tracks our innovation pipeline and embodies our commitment to integrating global best practices with local expertise.

These achievements are not isolated wins; they are deliberate, synergistic steps that reinforce one another. Improved genetics require better nutrition to express their full potential, and advanced technical knowledge ensures both are deployed effectively.

Together, they form the essential building blocks of the resilient, high-output, and market-oriented agricultural ecosystem we are committed to building in Nigeria.

How does Silagreen contribute to Nigeria’s agricultural sector growth? Silagreen contributes to sectoral growth through a multi-pronged approach. First, it drives technology transfer and innovation by introducing cutting-edge solutions like embryo transfer (ET) and precision farming, which set new industry standards and significantly boost agricultural productivity.

Concurrently, the company invests heavily in human capital development, providing essential training for farmers, staff, and extension agents to build the technical skills required for a modern agricultural sector.

Furthermore, Silagreen actively promotes import substitution by ramping up local production of dairy and beef, thereby reducing Nigeria’s reliance on costly food imports and conserving vital foreign exchange. The company also stimulates ancillary industries, creating sustained demand and growth opportunities for local businesses in veterinary services and equipment supply.

What message do you have for stakeholders and potential investors in Nigeria’s agro-sector?

To all stakeholders and potential investors: There has never been a more critical or opportune time to be part of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

The imperative is driven by undeniable demographic and nutritional data: Nigeria’s population, currently over 220 million, is projected by the United Nations to reach approximately 263 million by 2033 – a surge of over 40 million people in the next decade alone.

This staggering growth is set against a backdrop of a profound protein deficit. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicates that average animal protein intake in Nigeria falls critically below recommended levels, a key driver of malnutrition and stunting.