Akinrin Of Ekinrin Praises Ododo, Marks One Year As First-Class Monarch

The Akinrin of Ekinrin, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, HRM Oba Johnson Kolade Otitoju, has expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as he celebrates the one-year anniversary of receiving the staff of office as a first-class ruler.

Oba Otitoju, in a statement, attributed his elevation to God’s divine favour, saying, “When God says yes, no individual or group can say no.”

He also thanked former Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello for upgrading the Ekinrin throne to a first-class status.

The monarch extended his appreciation to friends of Akinrin and the Ekinrin community, both within and outside Ekinrin-Adde, for their Goodwill and support to the throne.

He emphasised the importance of unity, stating, “Our unity is not only our strength; it is also our path to progress and the ultimate reason we are here.”

Oba Otitoju concluded by urging his subjects to cultivate love for one another, citing God’s nature as love.

He congratulated the entire Ekinrin-Adde community on this achievement.