Akinremi: I Don’t Believe People Should Pursue Wealth

Olubunmi Akinremi, a lay preacher in the Methodist Church, is a former Managing Director of United Capital and currently the CEO of TOCAM Capital. He trained as an accountant with Grant Thornton in London and has local and international market experience. He spoke with Adeyemi Lahanmi, on the importance of wealth creation, building lasting legacies and seamless transition in business

How was your time as the Managing Director of United Capital?

UBA Group is owned by shareholders and is publicly listed. There was a period in Nigerian banking after its consolidation in 2004 but the deadline was December 2005. During that process, all the banks in the country were asked to increase their minimum capital from N2 billion to N25 billion which in dollar terms during those days was shy of $200 million and all the banks were able to meet the minimum banking thresholds and were given universal banking licenses which made them to be able to diversify. So, they could do anything from investment banking, insurance, asset management which fell under the universal banking licenses.

Nigeria came out of the global financial crisis relatively well in 2008. In order not to repeat some of the mistakes made in the run up to the global financial crisis, the then CBN governor wanted to separate deposit money banks from all the other activities conducted under the universal banking heading. That is why you have certain banks like Guaranty Trust Bank with a holding company but, UBA decided that rather than having a holding company they would basically separate all other businesses like the banking, property and all other businesses and decided all the shareholders sitting in UBA own everything. So, it was decided that a valuation will be put on the bank and the other entities and give those shareholders a proportionate share in all these other entities. So, these same shareholders own all the entities unless they have sold them. So, in all these processes, United Capital was born and that was how I became its Managing Director.

After United Capital, what came next?

I work for TOCAM Capital and it is basically a transaction advisory project development company focused primarily on resources particularly mining across Africa. So what we do is because Africa is resource rich, what we will do is that if there is an opportunity that is under-exploited and that opportunity requires not just capital but project preparation to enable it attract the right kind of capital, we will get involved and nurse it through that process, help it to raise money and hopefully nurture the assets until it becomes a value creator for everybody including the community where the asset opportunity is situated.

As a Christian, what’s your view on balancing the pursuit of wealth with Bible principles?

Firstly, I don’t believe people should pursue wealth and you will never hear me say that. I believe resources or wealth in whatever way you decide to define it, is a means to an end. What do I mean by a means to an end? We all want to leave a better place for our children and communities when our life’s journeys end, and should be able to give people the capacity to contribute. What do I mean? It means everybody has to be productive and seek productive purpose.

People should contribute to the uplifting of their communities and in that process, wealth is created. Again, it is for a purpose and it is to keep that process going because nobody leaves with it and the whole idea is that by your activities you will impact in a way where everybody will need to raise their game and that is my philosophy.

What is the role of prayer in creating wealth?

Prayers are how you speak to God and it is important. You wake up in the morning, speak to God asking for divine direction. Our life is not linear and does not rule out the fact that one is going to experience challenges, failures and it is really about how you navigate life and how you make sense out of it. For me it is a byproduct of life that sometimes peoples get lucky and generate wealth but, the issue is what you do with it, of which does your money control you or you control it. Any rational person say no one wants to be enslaved to money and are things we should control so it will enable other things to be done.

Today there is the crazy pursuit of money thereby disregarding the process. For example, you can go to some churches and you will hear that by this time tomorrow you will receive millions in your account or is it a case of being lucky?

I think that in life and it is what the scripture teaches that those who are disciplined. The way and manner they choose to conduct all their affairs have a greater impact than those that are taking chances. I believe there is scriptural reference to diligence and to those who don’t work because the Bible says who does not work should not eat. I’m not casting aspersions on anybody, anything in life that you want to sustain, requires a lot of discipline and the scripture talks about the fruits of the spirit and self-control which means you don’t indulge the senses. That means you have to be able to control certain sensibilities in order to achieve a higher purpose.

If you get lucky one day and someone gives you money and I don’t judge people and is another reason I said my denomination helped me internalized my faith. There is something called the Christian Quadrilateral, and it tells you that your relationship with God and the way you practice your faith is founded on four things. The first is Scripture, second is your environment and its culture, third thing is your common sense and the last thing is your experience. These are things that enable your walk with God and it is founded on those principles. For your life to be self-sustaining and fulfilling, you need to do some work and that is where the process comes in.

During the event that you hosted, you talked about family succession in business. This is premised on the industries that we had before and are now long gone. We have in some cases the children of such individuals being unable to continue with the business and sometimes it leads to them fighting over the assets. As a financial advisor, what’s your take on this and how can we navigate this for owners of businesses today?

I believe as Africans, we have a very checkered history and it is important that you understand history of how we keep doing things that are sustainable and will outlive the person. What that means from the family perspective is that you start a business, and you should be building that business with the foundation that will enable somebody within the family or someone else to build more on the foundation that you have laid.

Like I said about the Christian Quadrilateral you make sure things like the traditions outlive you. So, when they start talking about why they do these things, we can say overtime is what enabled us to perpetuate our success. For me, it is common sense and because of our checkered history it seems to me that most of our businesses and companies very few outlive the founder. So, it’s something that I am aware of and would like to help change.

There is something jokingly called a Black Man’s Curse where most of our businesses rarely outlive their founders, and hopefully that is beginning to change and ensure that it becomes a norm and that’s because you are intentional about it and not leaving it to chance.

Is it that the founders are not being futuristic with their businesses or what could it be?

I don’t know because I am not a therapist. What I know is that this is what we and I don’t think it needs to be like that and increasingly many people are starting to think why is it like that? Many people are now thinking of ensuring their good work outlives them. That means you groom successors and ensure the succession plan is seamless as it needs to be. It means you can step back from the business which doesn’t diminish you.

Is it about having different goals between the founder and maybe the children?

I don’t think it’s the different goals but the way that you create value can be very objective. So as a founder, if you write down all the things that matter to you and your motivation to be in business, some will be for personal satisfaction, paying your bills, and respecting the society according to the person. All those things and there is no reason when you handover to the person that none of those things are diminished, if anything those things can be enhanced. So, my point is you don’t have to be the one doing everything for all those objectives to be met. Mist people are now more intentional about building legacies that will endure and that will be good for the society, country and continent at large.

Why are young Nigerians who are leaving our shores are not seeing that foreigners are making them come here?

The way I think is when you build a business, it is because you have been able to meet the market demands and not just it being profitable but, because you are doing something that is right that the market is paying for and is paying for it in the manner that ensures you are profitable doing that thing. Now, because you own that business, when you are no longer prepared to work full time or you choose not doing full time to that business, I think part of your responsibility is to ensure that you find out what other business continues to be relevant in the market place that you are operating in.

When somebody makes a determination, it means they have 3rd parties conduct their reviews and may end up selling the business and that’s one option. Another option is because you want to maintain the tradition of the ownership of the business in the family, you can decide that I want to make sure that the business continues to be relevant in the market and other markets that it would operate in. The key issue is how do you ensure continued relevance for something that you started? Now, some of it is about the person’s intentionality and a great deal of it is God’s grace and wisdom. It may be taken by a family member or passed to someone that is not a blood relative. Somebody who is not a blood relative can take up that baton, respect all your principles, values and your traditions and like I said earlier, it creates more value for the benefits of the owners of the business. There is no one size that will fit all and every situation needs to be carefully considered and depends on the person who is the founder of the business who can decide that he wants to sell the business.

Looking at how some businesses continue to thrive or collapse even after the owner took the back seat, is there a difference between going to school to learn business and being educated about the business?

Going to school is a way of learning things in a certain way and that is why you are formally educated. It means you can sit for exams. Education is just more than going to school. Listening to people, your peer group, older and younger people, persons from other environments that’s education. If you want to learn anything about business, you just don’t go and sit down in the boardroom. If you want to learn about a Chinese person, it depends on the type of Chinese person that you want to learn about.

If you want to learn about how a Chinese labourer and how a Chinese labourer navigates life, I won’t learn that from an English Chinese book but from seeking one out and shadowing him. You learn by observing, studying, being an understudy, apprentice and it doesn’t end after six months or a year but it is continuous. In order to become a successful manager of resources and even in business, it means being tutored to the extent that you have the right mind, leadership and competences to identify, groom and find a successor. It means tutoring and also how those you are tutoring are able to pass on that tradition.

Isn’t there more emphasis on schooling rather than education for a business?

Schooling is the journey of life while education is compartmentalized and we use those words interchangeably. Going through life we can say we are being educated about life. My point is the learning journey can be formal and informal but it is continuous.

Going to a place like Alaba Market in Lagos, are businesses that have been for years and some don’t have so much of a formal education but they are managing the business well. Isn’t that a model to look at?

The point is if you want to learn, you need to be humble. If I know that I want to do certain things and like you just told me, Alaba Market runs an apprenticeship that is multi-generational. It makes sense to go and understand to see what they are doing and see how those lessons fit into your own circumstances. It’s about how you borrow from different experiences to enhance yourself and what you are trying to achieve.

How can young people navigate this?

First thing is when you are having a business you are producing something the market requires and doing it profitably and means that as long as you are going to do it profitably, you will be relevant. You need to master relevance in the marketplace. Ensure you have a business you can grow and nurture for 20 years or more and when you master that and as a sensible person you will ensure that you are influenced by many positive things for development and business sustenance. When in primary school, you understand the requirements of the primary and not start thinking about writing a Ph.D.