Akinola Urges Leaders To Govern With Integrity

Archbishop Taiwo Akinola, Founding President of Rhema Christian Church and Towers (RCC&T) and Apostolic Presbyter of Christ Global Network (CGN), has appealed to Nigerian leaders to govern with integrity and the fear of God.

The cleric made the call ahead of the 2025 New Wine Fire Conference, themed ‘Show Me Your Glory’, scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Rhema Christian Church and Towers in Temidire, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Speaking alongside other ministers, Akinola described the conference as an opportunity for a fresh encounter with God, promising personal renewal and national revival.

He urged Nigerians to pray for their leaders and refrain from negative pronouncements about the country, emphasizing the transformative power of words.

“Righteousness exalts a nation. We urge all Nigerians to embrace godliness and truth. We also call on our leaders to govern with integrity and the fear of God.

As we seek divine intervention, may the Lord show us mercy and bring the much-needed turnaround to our land,” he said.

While acknowledging the nation’s challenges, Akinola stressed the importance of speaking life over Nigeria. “It is every citizen’s right to speak truth to power.

Nevertheless, if we truly desire change, we must also pray for our leaders, speak words of hope to our nation, and work towards a brighter future for ourselves,” he added.

Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the Archbishop called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts toward peaceful resolutions through dialogue, negotiation, and genuine reconciliation.

He also cautioned Nigerians against issuing threats and provocative ultimatums along regional lines, describing such actions as the “stock-in-trade of some intolerant individuals” that serve no good purpose.

“This habit must stop if we are to move forward as a united nation,” he warned.

Akinola underscored that true hope lies in God alone, urging individuals to embrace the gospel of light.

“In these times of uncertainty and turmoil, when hope seems overshadowed by darkness globally, we are convinced that God is the only true source of lasting transformation, and His glory is the beacon of our sure hope,” he said.

“No political ideology or human strategy can bring the restoration we desperately need; it is only as we stand on the unshakable foundation of Christ that we can truly experience the illuminating power of His glory.”

As preparations for the New Wine Fire Conference intensify, Akinola’s message resonates as a clarion call for spiritual renewal, national unity, and godly leadership in Nigeria.

