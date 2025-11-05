Akinola, Babatunde Explore Spirituality And Light In Joint Exhibition At Alexis Galleries

Spirituality and Light is the title of a dual exhibition featuring internationally renowned artist Ebenezer Akinola and his mentee, a fast-rising painter, Raji Mohammed Babatunde.

The exhibition, which will open this Saturday, and run till Saturday November 22, at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, brings together two generations of painters whose practices explore the triumphs of the human spirit, divine illumination, and the enduring tension between spirituality, faith and identity.

At the heart of this exhibition, curated by Uche Obasi, lies an inquiry into our transcendence — engaging art and individuality as lens to uncover hidden revelation and personal truth. “These artist’s works, notes the Founder of Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, “continue to stage deeply and emotively charged atmospheres through subjects that awakens spiritual light and shifting identity culture in our communities and contemporary times.”

“Spirituality and Light” exhibition reinterprets religious and contemporary cultural tensions that “reflect a society gripped in its quests for spiritual realization and truth – inviting viewers into a contemplative space — where light and spirituality is united through the visual language of the painterly process.”

In his curatorial statement, Obasi describes exhibition as marking “a long-standing mentorship and a shared search for spiritual transcendence through storytelling within the painterly process,” adding that the two artists are connected and united through time, influence, stylistic modes, and tutelage.

He noted that the exhibition explores coded divine revelations uncovered through one’s inner seeking and probing. “Each artist presents a distinct oeuvre that bridges the shifting yet silent dialogues between blurred realities and persistent truth — from the sacred oasis of finding to the murky mundane of profane resistance.”

This exhibition, he further stated, engages psycho-visual gestures in painting that invite the viewer to encounter and lay hold of the quiet luminescence of divine radiance — the instincts and intuitions that lead, drive, and shape our everyday lives in both good and bad times.

“Drawing from psychoanalytic ideas that lived realities first form within our inner scape, the exhibition suggests that individuality and society are interconnected and molded through culture, belief, faith, and lived experience — whether transcendental or mystical.”

Akinola’s paintings, imbued with subtle light and shadow, are characterised by performative and inventive imagery of real people — often strangers or neighbors who staged for him as formidable subjects. These figures appear engaged in esoteric rituals, draped in heavily layered cloth, adorned with jewel-toned ornaments and head scarves, uniformly positioned in theatrical gestures and encircling a fanning cyclone of burning furnaces.

Akinola’s practice, steeped in staged appropriation of spiritual rituals and identity, explores symbolism encoded in our belief systems. His painting titled Overseer depicts a looming portrait of a man with an intent gaze, wearing ritual headgear and jewel-toned ornaments reminiscent of religious vestments. Akinola links religious heads — imams, archbishops, and pastors — as intermediaries between mortals and the divine.

His visual language reconciles cultural familiarity with faith and identity to reveal how spiritual authority and everyday religious experience coexist. For Raji Mohammed Babatunde, painting becomes a primal arena for engaging beckoning spiritual insights, hope, and unfolding truths.

His works reveal a myriad of unseen revelations latent within our inner scape. Babatunde treats luminous light as revelation; he stages figures — often women in rest- l e s s , searching poses — who hold lamps, mirrors, and hourglasses as alchemical anchors of divine illumination and knowledge.

In his self-staged portrait titled ‘Reflection of Our Inner Light’, Babatunde assumes the role of both subject and seeker, holding his alter ego — a fragile glow of faith — reflected as a mirror depicting a child intent on holding a candlelight.

“Spirituality and Light” examines how light — both primal and literal, or spiritual — shapes identity and selfconsciousness across our contemporary moment. Talking about the exhibition, Akinola stated: “Life is often viewed as a spiritual journey, shaped by unseen forces, traditions, and the interconnectedness of human experiences.

Many believe that to reach certain heights—whether in knowledge, success, or enlightenment—one must pass through gates, each with its own guardians. These gatekeepers, whether ancestral spirits, deities, or symbolic figures, serve as intermediaries between the known and the unknown, the physical and the metaphysical.”

According to him, these thresholds, both tangible and intangible, often require recognition, respect, or offerings to their keepers. The body of works I create represents my imagined gatekeepers—figures that stand as custodians of access, wisdom, transformation and life.

Through my art, I explore what communal fraternity might look like in a world where the spiritual and the material coexist. These works embody the essence of shared traditions, collective identity, and the unspoken agreements that bind us to our past and propel us toward our future.

“In this exploration, I seek to visualize the interplay between individuality and community, the sacred and the everyday. By reimagining gatekeepers and the ceremonies that honor them, I invite the viewer to question their own relationship with the unseen and consider the rituals, both personal and collective, that guide them through life’s many thresholds.”

Also, talking about the exhibition, Babatunde noted that light in every religion, philosophies and cultures, is held in the highest standard because of its connection to a creator, adding that “it is a strong metaphor in explaining the divinity and presence of the creator.

It signifies divinity, hope, knowledge, purity, sign of goodness and so on. “Light is very symbolic in spirituality and art as means of expression. Merging both of these together, results in not just a composition but a feeling of sacredness of the divine using the visual language of light. It’s about making the invisible visually visible.

“In this sub-series, I seek to visualise the sacred connections between humans and the divine. How we reverence and honour the presence and awesomeness of our creator in our private spaces or as a group. The magnificent way his light radiates in our lives and how it reflects on elements that concerns us including our immediate environment.”