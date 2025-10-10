Akinlalu Killings: Police Storms Osun Amotekun Offices, Arrest Personnel

No fewer than 20 operatives of the Osun State Amotekun Corps have reportedly been arrested by the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, over their alleged involvement in the recent killings in Akinlalu, a community in Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

Reliable sources revealed that the arrest was carried out on Wednesday evening by a team of policemen deployed from Abuja. The operation reportedly took place at the Amotekun operational bases located in Oke-Fia, Osogbo, and the Ife Central Division in Ile-Ife.

Recall that operatives of Amotekun had allegedly stormed Akinlalu Town, Ife North Local Government Area which resulted in the killing of seven people in the community.

An Amotekun source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the police personnel from Abuja stormed the Osun Amotekun offices in the two towns and arrested about twenty-five personnel on ground.