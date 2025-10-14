Akinlalu Killing: NIWA Boss Visits Victims’ Families

In the aftermath of the gruesome killing of indigenes of Akinlalu town in Osun State, the campaign team of the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (popularly known as AMBO), on Monday paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims.

During the visit, the AMBO Movement announced full scholarships, up to the highest academic level for all children of the deceased. The group also pledged to immediately construct an ultramodern police division in the town to enhance local security.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebamiji, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.

“It is painful that the lives of some of our promising indigenes were cut short by such gruesome killings,” he said.

“I assure you that the perpetrators will not go scot-free. We will support the victims’ families and work closely with security agencies to ensure justice. Our leader, former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is also committed to ensuring that those behind this tragedy face the full wrath of the law.”

Oyebamiji added that the AMBO Movement had set up a committee to oversee the scholarship programme, as well as vocational training support for any of the victims’ children who wish to learn a trade.

“This is not about politics, it is a moral responsibility,” he said. “We will brief the Minister for further assistance and begin the construction of an ultramodern police post here in Akinlalu to strengthen security.”

In his remarks, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, commended the AMBO Movement for identifying with the community during its time of grief. He also appreciated Minister Oyetola for his swift intervention and efforts to attract federal attention to the tragedy.

Similarly, community leaders including Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji (Aro of Akinlalu), Chief Fatoye Sunday (Ekarun of Akinlalu), and Comrade Adeboye Musibau (Akinlalu Youth Leader) lauded Oyebamiji for his compassion and timely support.

The leaders noted that the AMBO Movement had approved all the requests presented by the community, describing the gesture as a demonstration of true leadership and empathy.