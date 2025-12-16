Akinlaja Condemns Land Grabbing, Crisis Threatening Property Rights, Hails Ondo Govt

A former member of the House of Representatives and former deputy President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Hon Joseph Iranola Akinlaja, has lent his voice in condemning land grabbing, describing it as an illegal acquisition of land through force, intimidation, or manipulation, a heinous crime he noted should be condemned in its entirety.

The foremost labour leader and astute politician who in May 2025 was appointed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as one of the members of Ondo State Task Force on Property Protection and Anti-Land Grabbing, commended the Ondo State government for taking decisive steps in nipping the menace in the bud no matter whose ox is gored.

Akinlaja while reiterating one of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s position on land grabbing said, “Land is more than just property. It is our heritage, a birthright, and the foundation of community identity.

We will not stand by and allow criminal elements rob our people of what rightfully belongs to them.” Highlighting the grave consequences of land grabbing, including the destruction of property and loss of lives, Akinlaja in a chat with newsmen at his Ondo residence yesterday emphasised the need for a collaborative approach in tackling this issue and further reiterated the commitment of the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration to eradicating land grabbing scourge and it’s devastating consequences.

According to him, “To effectively tackle the menace of land grabbing, concerted efforts from the government, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary are required.

Stronger institutional reforms, improved land registration systems, public awareness, and stringent enforcement of land ownership laws are essential to safeguarding property rights and promoting economic growth in our country.