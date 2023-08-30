Akinkunmi’s Contribution To National Unity’ll Remain Indelible – FG

The Federal Government has said the contribution of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian national flag, to national unity will remain indelible.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement, regretted that the death of Pa Akinkunmi came at “the time Nigeria was reinventing itself for peace, development and enduring national reconciliation.”

Idris stated that “the country would miss the contributions of the deceased, especially at this time that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is banking on the Renewed Hope Agenda to build on the national fervour that characterised Nigeria’s journey to independence.

“I am confident that Pa Akinkunmi will continue to live in the minds of Nigerians for generations to come.

“The national flag, one of our revered national symbols is an asset for which Pa Akinkunmi has etched his name in the annals of Nigerian history.”

He described Pa Akinkunmi as “a national icon,” and expressed his heartfelt condolences to his immediate family.

The minister prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

Akinkunmi died at the age of 84, at his family home in Ibadan, after a brief illness.