Akinkunmi Family Appreciates FG, Calls For Immortalization Of Icon

…Seeks govt employment for children

The family of Late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the National Flag Designer has appreciated the thoughtfulness of the Federal Government in honouring the memory of their Patriarch, not minding the fact that the Oyo State Government had earlier given him a befitting burial.

In a press release made available to Saturday Telegraph by one of the children, Engr. Akinkunmi Akinwumi, the family commended “The dedication of the esteemed office of Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation Alh. Idris Mohammed, Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and the Oyo State Director of NOA, Dr Olukemi Afolayan for standing through for the deceased’s family”.

While still appealing to the Government for prompt immortalization of their father as moved at the Upper Chamber by the Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, and backed up by Senator Abdulfatah Buhari and Senator Yunus Akintunde, as well as, Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation during his condolence visit to the deceased’s family.

The family noted that it will be their greater joy as a family “that the children of the deceased be fixed into government employment, as this will spur patriotism in many Nigerians and teach the younger generations the need to be committed to their fatherland.

“Once again, we express our heartfelt appreciation for this timely and thoughtful support extended to us. It truly reflects the government’s commitment to honouring the legacy of our late father who is an icon and ensuring the well-being of his family”, the family said.

