Akingboye’s Family Faults Wife’s Suicide Claim

The family of the late Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has faulted the claim by one of the wives of the late politician that the deceased, rather than being murdered, committed suicide.

The Akingboye Family in a statement by Pastor Akinyele Akingboye, expressed concern over recent public statement made by one of the deceased’s wives, Mrs Christianah Akingboye, asserting that the deceased committed suicide.

The assertion by the wife was “a calculated attempt to manipulate public opinion and obstruct the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of the politician, which occurred on the 3rd September, 2025.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police had informed the family that the post-mortem report remains in police custody and would not be released until the investigation concluded. One wonder where Mrs Christianah Akingboye got her own version of report.