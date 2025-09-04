Akingboye’s Death Shocking – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described as shocking the death of Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, the governor said Akingboye was an illustrious son of Ikale whose demise was a great loss to the state.

He wrote:

“Every death diminishes humanity, and this is one that aches so much. Ultimately, the inevitability of death provides a soothing balm and shifts our collective focus to good deeds as long as we still breathe.

The late Otunba Bamidele Akingboye did his best to cheat death through his numerous good deeds, and we can take solace in the testaments of greatness from the people he touched while on earth.

As we mourn his eventual departure, on behalf of the people and government of Ondo State, we pray for his family, friends, and admirers to be granted the needed fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of his passing.”