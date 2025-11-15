Akingboye’s Death: Police Hold 7 As Autopsy Points To Fresh Leads

The Lagos State Police Command says it has received the autopsy and toxicology reports in the mysterious death of businessman and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Bamidele Akingboye, marking a major turning point in the ongoing investigation.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh, confirmed that the findings, conducted on September 11have prompted the re-arrest and detention of seven out of fourteen members of the Akingboye family earlier questioned by detectives.

Jimoh disclosed that the police are now awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to determine the next steps, including potential charges.

READ ALSO:

Investigators at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, also confirmed that one of the early red flags was a ₦50 million transfer allegedly made from the deceased’s account, reportedly shared among some immediate family members. This and other questionable activities formed part of the line of inquiry.

Nine close family members and aides had been arrested and interrogated earlier in the investigation.

“With the toxicology findings concluded, we await advice from the DPP so prosecution can begin against anyone found culpable of murder,” Jimoh said, reaffirming that the investigation was moving into a decisive phase.

Akingboye died under unclear circumstances on September 3, with relatives claiming his body was discovered in the backyard of his Lagos mansion.

His first son, Samuel Akingboye, who resides in Ondo State, notified authorities and demanded a comprehensive probe into the suspicious death.

Jimoh has assured the public that the command remains committed to delivering a thorough investigation and ensuring that anyone connected to the crime faces justice.