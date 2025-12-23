Akingboye’s Death: My Husband Committed Suicide -Widow

Widow of Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last year November 16 election in Ondo State, Christiana has denied involvement in the husband’s death.

Mrs Akingboye said the CCTV footage obtained after the death of the late politician and business mogul showed that he died of suicide, contrary to the claim that she had a hand in the death.

Akingboye, popularly known as OBA, died in controversial circumstances in his house in Lagos State, fueling insinuations in some quarters that he was murdered by yet to be ascertained persons.

But in a statement titled, “My Husband’s Death, Putting The Record Straight”, Mrs Akingboye claimed her husband actually committed suicide, as the CCTV footage obtained after the death has revealed. The bereaved widow said, “I have been trying not to say this but it is now necessary.

Everyone knows I love my husband, and I am surprised that some people are now saying I have a hand in his death, which baffles me; however, the truth has been established.”

Mrs Akingboye said she has all the medical records of her late husband, which show he had some medical challenges that they have been managing for years, but decided to keep quiet on the sensitive issues to protect her husband’s integrity and the good name he had built for years.

Mrs Akingboye said she decided to speak when some of the associates including his other children and family members, were making issues out of the death.

Her words, “I have the medical records of my husband, and these same medical records are known to these children, even to Oyeniyi Iwakun, who should have come out boldly to say all these things.

“One of my greatest surprise was that Iwakun, who claimed to be my late husband’s Personal Assistant (PA), who presented a beautiful gift and wonderful write-up on me during my last birthday and who visited my late husband in August 2019 when he returned from one of his medical trips from Dubai, a man who knew much about my late husband’s health challenges, to now collude with some people to feed the public wrongly, saying my late husband has no health challenges; anyway, that is human being for you.

“However, I am now ready to present and even publish these medical records, which eventually led to his death when the time comes.”