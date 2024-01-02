Akinbulumo’s Debut Solo Exhibition, ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’, Opens At Kokopelli Gallery

All is set for Akinlabi ‘Phisha’ Akinbulumo’s debut solo exhibition titled ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’.

Drawing from a decade as a story spotter, storyteller, and visual artist, Phisha, presents a unique perspective on human integration into society.

Amidst the chaos of modern existence, the exhibition, which will hold at Kokopelli Gallery, Ademola Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, from January 7th to 20th, 2024, end with an Artist Talk and a Tales & Cocktails event (an evening of storytelling), unveils the delicate interplay between public personas and private vulnerabilities. It’s a universal narrative, “the struggle to project our best selves while concealing insecurities. Each piece in this visual symphony exposes the dual nature within us — fear juxtaposed with majestic strength, sadness underneath the joy we project and more.”

These “half masks”, according to the gallery, are not deceptive veils, “they are intentional presentations, shaped by the desire for connection, belonging, and understanding. We all harbour a need to integrate with others, to establish bonds that transcend the barriers of solitude.

In crafting these partial personas, we navigate the delicate balance between revealing and concealing, offering glimpses of our true selves while sheltering the more tender, unspoken aspects that remain hidden behind the ‘half mask’.”

Utilizing his unique style of high-contrast black-and-white photography/art, Phisha invites us to delve into the nuanced layers of our existence and boldly confront their challenges, fostering empathy and understanding in the collective journey of navigating life’s hurdles.

This exhibition is a showcase of 30 artworks and a few installation pieces to further drive the story being told. As you wander through, consider the masks you wear, the personas you present, and the stories that lie beneath the surface. Embark on a timely journey into identity, vulnerability, and authenticity at ‘Half Mask: Individuality’ – a compelling conversation starter for 2024.

Kokopelli Gallery is a modern and contemporary Art gallery dedicated to showcasing ingenious artists who have mastered the art of storytelling.

Established in 2021, the gallery is presenting platforms for creatives who engage in line with intentions to foster a tradition and dialogue of storytelling. A multi-roomed setting with a space dedicated to meditation. The Grotto is an immersive space that interprets literally a roomful of stories.

The Gallery has proven to be an experimental space with an extemporaneous approach to the evolution of the Art space where raconteurs and aesthetes converge for related engagements.