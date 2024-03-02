Akinboboye Unveils Mud Hut as Product For Nigerian Tourism

The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has unveiled the construction of mud hut as tourism product for Nigeria. It is the 19th tourism product so far released by him in line with his promise to unfold 52 tourism products from his rich repertoire for Nigeria market within one year. He noted that the structure has rich cultural appeal and should form an intrinsic part of the structures that are found in African tourism facilities and destinations. He also spoke of its durability while stressing the reason termites use red earth to build their abode in such an intricate manner.

He said, “These tiny creatures use red earth and their saliva to construct magical structures, which although exposed to the weather and other potential enemies, stand strong and tall. “As a matter of fact, the destruction of a termite hill by man requires considerable effort, something that is surprising when one considers the size of its builders.” Akinboboye disclosed that when he was growing up in a midsize Nigerian city, the majority of buildings were constructed with mud bricks. ‘‘These buildings were solid and the compacted soil that made up their walls would defy penetration by a bullet.

They were economical to build and their interiors were cool. This was due to the mud used for their construction, whose cooling effect was also seen in the clay pots used to keep water cool and mimic the functions of the modern day refrigerator,’’ said Akinboboye. He further noted that in today’s Nigeria, more than 70% of the population live in mud huts. He also said that, ‘‘the appearance of these huts reflect the different geographical zones in which they are located. They are therefore an indicator of the life and beliefs of the people who reside in them.’’ According to him, ‘‘Africa has abundant quantities of rich red earth. Our forefathers therefore had no need for cement as all their building needs, were potentially and economically met by their ability to construct houses, using mud bricks, covered by thatched roofs.’’

Given the abundance of red earth and the prevalence of Mud houses or huts, he disclosed that the, ‘‘only way our tourism industry can succeed is by projecting those things that are unique to us, it is essential that mud huts are included as part of the accommodation offered to tourists at African tourism destinations. ‘‘Tourists want to stay in accommodation that differs drastically from where they normally stay. That is what adds to their adventure and gives them things to talk about on their return to their normal lives.’’ It is not surprising therefore, that Akinboboye has succeeded to elevate the use of red earth in creating Mud huts and other structures within his resort. He has made them into a recognisable brand of La Campagne by infusing them with modern elements and sophisticated appeal of cosmopolitan look.

Akinboboye noted that, ‘‘in developing a tourism industry, you must take advantage of your advantages. That is why he recommends that, in creating tourism destination in Africa, and Nigeria in particular, ‘‘we must take account of the tourism experience that will attract tourists and in particular, international tourists, to this part of the world. ‘‘We must also ensure that in creating the experience at where appropriate, we make what we offer cosmopolitan while retaining its unique African cultural features.’’