Akinboboye Tasks Stakeholders on Unique Experience for Tourists

Every tourist seeks unique and memory experience when visiting a destination. To this end, tour operators and destination management companies as well as national tourism boards among others should focus on enticing experience. Given the unique and comparative advantage that Nigeria has over others in terms of its cultural features, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has tasked Nigeria government and stakeholders in tourism to cosmopolitise Nigeria’s traditional architectural beauty to curate memorable experience for tourists.

Akinboboye gave this charge when he declared blending traditional architecture with contemporary features to give cosmopolitan ambiance as in the La Campagne’s brand, as his 17th tourism products for the Nigerian market. This bespoke architectural mod- el, is according to him, part of the 52 tourism products that he promised to unveil within the span of one year. He commence this project in 2023 with the release of one tourism product from his vast repertoire weekly.

Speaking on this product, he disclosed, “In Africa our traditional houses make use of a material that is also used in nature by ants and termites. These insects use mud to construct anthills from earth and their spit that stand the ravages of time even though these mighty anthills are exposed to the elements. “It is also of note that the thick walls of these mud huts ensure the huts are kept cool and protect those staying inside them from the hot African sun.” He noted that at La Campagne some of the accommodation consists of luxury mud huts.

The interiors of these huts, however, have been made cosmopolitan without deviating from their core African theme. Besides curating a unique experience, he said that it also creates employment for the people especially local artisans, who are experts at building these type of structures. “Africa can only progress when it learns to take advantage of its own advantages,” noted Akinboboye.