Akinboboye receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Biden

The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has re- ceived a Lifetime Achievement Award from the outgone President of United States of America, Joe Biden. The award is in recognition of Akin- boboye’s lifelong commitment to building a stronger African continent and nation, Nigeria. The award letter was personally signed by Biden was delivered to Akin- boboye recently at his resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Akinboboye, who late last year achieved a historic feat through the pre- sentation of IPADA Celebrations 2024, which attracted tourists and participants from across the world, is noted for his dedication to developing and promoting Africa and Nigeria, through his ‘Conti- nent Building Initiative. IPADA (the return) is designed to at- tract the Black race and lovers of Africa to the continent to reconnect with their root and take active part in its development through the Business Unusual concept de- vised by Akinboboye to offer opportuni- ties to the returnees to have a foothold in their motherland, with Lagos and Abuja created as the two gateways for inflow of tourists to Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

He has over the years, spanning over three decades, took active part in the de- velopment of the continent through art, entertainment, tourism and security, with a number of outfits such as Atunda Enter- tainment, that is dedicated to producing musical talents, credited to his name. Motherland Beckons is a major creation of Akinboye through which he has devel- oped and executed a number of initiatives that have over the years seen him spread his tentacles beyond Nigeria to other parts of Africa. He has also over the years earned dif- ferent recognitions and accolades from across the world, with the latest being the Lifetime Achievement Award by President Biden.

