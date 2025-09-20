Akinboboye, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Win Big At Akwaaba 2025

The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye and his African theme branded resort, have con- tinued to garner awards and recognitions from across the globe.

The latest awards were bestowed on him and the resort by Akwaaba African Travel Market at its 21st edition conclud- ed recently in Lagos.

Akinboboye, who is a multiple awardee, was bequeathed ‘Tourism Personality of the year in Nige- ria 2024/2025,’ while the resort, which is also a serial awardee, was named The Best Resort in Nigeria 2024/2025.

A elated Akinboboye commended the organisers of the event for the award, not- ing that it is a confirmation of the hard- work and consistency displayed over the years to contribute to the development of Nigerian tourism and make La Campagne a top rated brand in Africa.

“La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has been, over the years, consistently win- ning awards in different categories of the hospitality, travel and tourism industry. And will not rest on its laurels. I thank you all,” said Akinboboye.