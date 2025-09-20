New Telegraph

September 20, 2025
Akinboboye, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Win Big At Akwaaba 2025

The Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye and his African theme branded resort, have con- tinued to garner awards and recognitions from across the globe.

The latest awards were bestowed on him and the resort by Akwaaba African Travel Market at its 21st edition conclud- ed recently in Lagos.

Akinboboye, who is a multiple awardee, was bequeathed ‘Tourism Personality of the year in Nige- ria 2024/2025,’ while the resort, which is also a serial awardee, was named The Best Resort in Nigeria 2024/2025.

A elated Akinboboye commended the organisers of the event for the award, not- ing that it is a confirmation of the hard- work and consistency displayed over the years to contribute to the development of Nigerian tourism and make La Campagne a top rated brand in Africa.

“La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has been, over the years, consistently win- ning awards in different categories of the hospitality, travel and tourism industry. And will not rest on its laurels. I thank you all,” said Akinboboye.

