Akinboboye Excites Nigerian Youths With Kamp Afrika Tourism Product

As part of effort to re-orientate and interest Nigerian youths in Nigeria and African culture, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has introduced Kamp Afrika tourism product to the Nigerian and African markets. This is as he noted that there is the urgent need to win back the hearts and souls of Nigerian/African youths from their long sojourn to Western and European culture, which has now become pervasive in almost all the facets of Nigerian/ African youths life.

This renewed effort by Akinboboye to introduce Kamp Africa to the scene, is the third in the series of the promised 52 tourism products, with the unveiling of one product weekly by him. Before now he has introduced Diaspora Nigeria Economic Recovery Programme (DNERP) and Youth African Tourism Expedition (YATE) as part of commitment by him to enrich the tourism market and create wealth for the nation and tourism entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the unveiling of Kamp Afrika, Akinboboye said, “Our product for the week, is Kamp Afrika, the influence of the West has affected us gravely and our young people are totally disconnected from their culture, while today’s parents are not helping matters much either, as they are not making enough concerted effort on their part to inculcate the African culture in their children. ‘‘Kamp Afrika is our effort to train our children, in a lifestyle and fun manner about African cultures, about our cultures.

During the various camps, which will be happening on a daily basis in different parts of our eco-tourism environments, the children can connect with nature, local African animals like goats, sheep, chicken, fowl, soft animals and they’ll also be taught on African dressing, food preparation, history, dances and music, as well as basket making.

‘‘Also, beads making, different types of African percussions, tie and dye, basket weaving, craft making, African languages, storytelling and folklores; amidst all of these, there’ll be different recreational lifestyle activities like swimming, water aerobics, beach football, five aside beach football, volleyball, and aim the bucket among others. All these will take place in different locations in Africa and the Caribbean.”

Akinboboye listed some of the camps and locations where Kamp Afrika’s activities would hold within the week to include; La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills And Cave Resort, Ondo; La Campagne Mountain And River Resort, Koton Karfi; La Campagne Tropicana Hot Spring Resort, Ethiopia; Destination Quidah, Benin Republic; Destination Akosombo, Ghana; Destination Grand Bassam, Cote D’ Ivoire; Destination Goree Island, Senegal; Destination Al Nejashi, Ethiopia and in the Caribbean.

He disclosed that this will be in partnership with different organisations across the country and Africa. “Kamp Afrika is set to partner tourism organisations, who are interested in franchise. We are also going to partner youth tourism entrepreneurs, that are interested in going to schools and clubs to enroll students to participate in Kamp Afrika,’’ said Akinboboye. Adding; ‘‘We are making our infra- structures at different locations in Africa and the Caribbean available for these youth tourism entrepreneurs to use for Kamp Afrika on a commission basis.

For youth tourism entrepreneurs, who are interested in this wealth creation platform, they can register with us as we plan to bring Kamp Afrika to the homes of each family in Africa.” He also noted, “It is important that I let everyone understand that, these tourism products we are creating, is not for us alone, that each of these tourism products are meant for the industry. We have created them so that tourism entrepreneurs can have products to work with. ‘‘Any interested youth tourism entrepreneurs can take advantage and use all our facilities throughout the world as we develop the industry from bottom up.’’