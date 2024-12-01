Akinboboye endorses Kogi Hotels and Tourism Board GM’s bold push for top spot

Share

The push by the General Manager of Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board, Hajia Bilkisu Abdulsalam Ogueyi to place Kogi State on the global tourism map, has received a big boost from the President and Founder of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye. Speaking with the GM during her vis- it to La Campagne recently, Akinbobo- ye, who is at the cusp of making history with his IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024 that opens officially tomorrow (Sunday, November 30, 2024), with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leading a host of global leaders and others to the event, commended the GM for her commitment to putting the spotlight on Kogi tourism as a choice destination. Akinboboye also applauded Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for appointing a professional, with the right competency, character and exposure to steer the state tourism sector. This is as he described Ogueyi as; “the right person in the right position.”

He admonished her to leverage on her expertise and vast network and resources to elevate Kogi tourism in order for it to gain global traction while also pledging his support in ensuring that she succeeds in her venture. It should be noted that Akinboboye has an imprint in the state, with one of his resorts currently up and running in Koton Karfi. He assured her of partnering with her to achieve greater heights for the state tourism. In her response, she expressed delight and appreciation to Akinboboye for host- ing her and the opportunity to have frank talk with him and share ideas that are mu- tually benefitting for both parties.

The GM disclosed that her mission is to har- ness the state’s rich nat- ural and cultural resourc- es to po- s i t i o n Kogi as a flag- s h i p tourist destina- tion. T h e meeting empha- s i s e d the un- tapped poten- tial of K o g i ’ s natural treasures, particularly the iconic confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja. This unique geographical feature, com- bined with Kogi’s cultural heritage and historical significance, positions the state as a prime attraction for tourism invest- ment. A partnership between Kogi State and La Campagne is expected to pave the way for innovative tourism products that cap- italise on the state’s natural beauty. Akinboboye’s expertise in creating globally competitive tourism experienc- es could be instrumental in developing riverfront resorts, eco-tourism initiatives, and cultural festivals in Kogi. The economic benefits of such initia- tives are far-reaching

